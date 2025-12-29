



India's Year of Reforms in 2025 marked a pivotal moment in the nation's quest for strategic autonomy and robust defence posture, all under the steadfast leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year transformed policy pronouncements into tangible achievements, bridging the gap between ambition and execution in national security.





The government articulated five unwavering principles to combat terrorism: a robust response to any terror attack, zero tolerance for nuclear blackmail, no differentiation between terrorists and their state sponsors, prioritising terrorism in all bilateral dialogues, and an ironclad defence of sovereignty. These norms underscored India's shift towards proactive deterrence.





Operation Sindoor exemplified this resolve. Triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched its most audacious military operation in over half a century on 7 May. Special forces and precision munitions targeted terror camps deep within Pakistani territory, eliminating nearly 100 high-value militants.





The operation escalated on 10 May with strikes on 11 Pakistani air bases. Indian missiles, delivered with unerring accuracy, evaded all interception attempts, crippling enemy infrastructure. This demonstrated not just tactical superiority but also India's operational maturity.





Indigenous systems dominated the strikes. BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles provided standoff precision, Rafale jets ensured air dominance, and indigenous loitering munitions neutralised fleeting targets. Such integration highlighted the maturity of India's Atmanirbhar defence ecosystem.





Beyond operations, India's defence production soared past ₹1,54,000 crore in 2025, reflecting industrial momentum. The defence budget for 2025-26 climbed to over ₹6,81,000 crore, signalling sustained fiscal commitment to modernisation.





Acquisitions approved during the year totalled more than ₹4,30,000 crore. Key procurements included Apache attack helicopters for enhanced battlefield mobility, Rafale-M carrier-based fighters for naval aviation, next-generation heavy-weight torpedoes, and advanced surveillance platforms.





Indigenous milestones proliferated. The Indian Navy commissioned new warships and submarines, bolstering blue-water capabilities. Stealth frigates entered service, enhancing littoral warfare prowess with reduced radar signatures.





The Agni Prime ballistic missile achieved a breakthrough with its first rail-based launch test, validating mobile deployment for survivability. Meanwhile, Made-in-India AK-203 assault rifles rolled out for infantry units, reducing import dependence.





Defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu emerged as investment magnets, attracting over ₹9,100 crore. These hubs signed 289 Memorandums of Understanding, paving the way for ₹66,000 crore in future projects and fostering a self-reliant supply chain.





Private sector participation surged, with MSMEs contributing to subsystems for missiles and drones. Export orders for BrahMos and other platforms grew, positioning India as a reliable defence partner globally.





Technological leaps extended to space and cyber domains. ISRO's successful tests of reusable launch vehicle components complemented DRDO's advancements in hypersonic glide vehicles, fortifying India's strategic triad.





The Army integrated AI-driven command systems, while the Air Force operationalised more Tejas Mk1A squadrons. Naval innovations included unmanned underwater vehicles for seabed warfare, aligning with multi-domain operations doctrine.





Internationally, India deepened ties through QUAD and bilateral pacts. Joint exercises with allies honed interoperability, while technology transfers from friendly nations accelerated indigenous programmes.





These developments reinforced deterrence against regional threats. Pakistan's repeated provocations met swift rebuttals, while China's border assertiveness faced resolved countermeasures, including new high-altitude deployments.





Economically, the sector generated thousands of jobs and spurred ancillary industries. Skilling initiatives trained over 50,000 youth in defence manufacturing, aligning human capital with industrial needs.





Challenges persisted, such as supply chain vulnerabilities and R&D funding gaps, yet 2025's progress mitigated them. The government's push for 70% indigenisation by 2027 gained traction.





As the year drew to a close, India stood taller—equipped with cutting-edge capabilities, unyielding resolve, and a blueprint for self-reliance. Prime Minister Modi's vision has cemented 2025 as the Year of Reforms, projecting strength and sovereignty into the future.





