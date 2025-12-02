



The tenth edition of the India-Indonesia joint special forces exercise, Garuda Shakti, is set to commence on 3 December 2025 at the Special Forces Training School in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh, and will run until 12 December.​





This bilateral exercise, alternating between the two nations, focuses on bolstering interoperability and mutual understanding through specialised operations tailored to special forces.​





Key activities include counter-terrorism drills, heliborne missions, combat shooting, employment of drones, counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) tactics, and planning for surgical strikes in semi-mountainous terrain.​





These drills build on the robust defence partnership, enhancing operational capabilities in challenging environments akin to those faced in the Indo-Pacific region.​





The timing aligns closely with the recent visit of Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin to India, where both nations agreed to deepen cooperation during the third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue.





Co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart, the discussions emphasised strengthening defence industry ties, expanding military engagements, and fostering a shared vision for a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.





Both sides underscored the importance of a rules-based order, aligning the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific with India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.





Agreements covered intensified maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience, joint operational readiness, and engagement via frameworks like the Indian Ocean Rim Association, under India's chairmanship.





Indonesia endorsed India's proposal for a Joint Defence Industry Cooperation Committee to advance technology transfer, joint research and development, certification harmonisation, and supply-chain linkages.





Previous editions, such as the ninth in 2024 held in Indonesia, involved Indian Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and Indonesian Kopassus troops practising tactical drills in jungle terrain, underwater operations, and close-quarter combat, sharing best practices on weapons and procedures.​





Garuda Shakti thus exemplifies sustained high-level exchanges, reinforcing peace and stability through practical defence collaboration.​





Based On ANI Report







