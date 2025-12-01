



Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, dismissed reports of a delayed Indian missile test attributed to a Chinese spy vessel. He described such assertions as potentially "somebody's figment of imagination" or even a planted narrative during remarks on 30 November 2025.​





Speaking on the sidelines of the National Defence Academy's 149th Passing Out Parade in Khadakwasla, the Navy Chief noted his limited awareness of the specifics. He acknowledged past instances where survey and satellite tracking ships from other nations appeared in areas of Indian interest, prompting recalibrations.​





Admiral Tripathi stressed that such occurrences represent normal global maritime practices. The Indian Navy routinely monitors foreign vessels, including dual-use ships, to maintain comprehensive maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean Region.​





The event marked the culmination of three years of rigorous training for 329 cadets, including 20 from friendly foreign nations and a second batch of 15 women cadets. Admiral Tripathi, an NDA alumnus, reviewed the parade and congratulated the graduates on their discipline and determination.​





He praised the academy's 75-year legacy of excellence, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi: the path to peace runs through power. The cadets embodied this principle, standing ready to safeguard India's sovereignty and that of partner nations.​





Chinese surveillance ships, such as the Yuan Wang-class and Shi Yan-6, have repeatedly entered the Indian Ocean, often coinciding with Indian missile tests. Past instances, including in 2022 near Bali and recent sightings in late November 2025, led to reported deferrals of tests scheduled for 25-27 November to 1-3 December.​





These vessels feature advanced sensors for tracking ballistic missile trajectories and underwater activities. India has closely monitored such movements, deploying assets for surveillance and occasionally engaging diplomatically, as with Sri Lanka over Hambantota port docking.​





The Navy Chief's comments align with ongoing vigilance against foreign intelligence-gathering in strategic waters. Operation Sindoor remains active, underscoring integrated tri-service efforts amid regional tensions.​





Based On ANI Report







