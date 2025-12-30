



Gurugram-based Lotus Advance Technologies has secured a ₹26 crore contract from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of THL 20 turrets fitted on Advanced Light Helicopter platforms.





This development underscores the company's expanding role in India's defence ecosystem, particularly in supporting the Indian Air Force's rotary-wing fleet. The THL 20 turret, originally developed by French firm Nexter, equips the ALH Dhruv with a lightweight 20mm cannon capable of firing NATO-standard 20x102mm ammunition.





Operators control the system via helmet-mounted sights integrated with the helicopter's optronics, enabling precise engagements at ranges up to 2,000 metres.





Lotus Advance Technologies specialises in MRO services for these turrets, conducting thorough inspections, repairs, and preventive maintenance to ensure reliability and minimise downtime for ALH operators.





The firm's expertise aligns with the Make in India initiative, offering cost-effective solutions that enhance the operational readiness of critical defence assets. Founded in 2005, Lotus operates advanced manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh, holding certifications from HAL, the Defence Quality Assurance Authority, and AS9100 Rev D standards.





Recent partnerships highlight its growth, including a collaboration with KNDS France—Nexter's parent—for this contract, and a prior ₹640 crore deal with HAL's Transport Aircraft Division for AESA maritime patrol radars.





That radar project, in association with Israel's IAI-Elta, involves integrating C-Catcher ELM-2025 systems on Indian Navy Dornier Do-228 aircraft for enhanced maritime surveillance.





These achievements position Lotus as a key private-sector player in aerospace MRO and integration, bridging global OEM technologies with indigenous requirements.





The ALH Dhruv, produced by HAL, serves as a multi-role platform for the Indian armed forces, with THL 20 turrets bolstering its armed reconnaissance capabilities.





MRO contracts like this one are vital for sustaining fleet availability amid India's push for self-reliance in defence logistics.





Lotus's in-house capabilities extend to electro-optic payloads, mechanical design, electronics assembly, and environmental stress screening, all certified for aerospace applications.





The ₹26 crore award—equating to roughly $3 million—reflects confidence in the firm's technical proficiency and execution track record. This deal follows HAL's earlier procurement of THL 20 units directly from Nexter in 2023, signalling a shift towards localised sustainment.





For Lotus, the contract reinforces its strategy of technology absorption and domestic supplier ecosystem development. India's defence MRO sector is witnessing rapid private-sector ingress, driven by policy reforms and Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.





HAL, as the nodal agency for ALH sustainment, increasingly leverages certified vendors to optimise costs and indigenisation.





The partnership with KNDS France exemplifies deepening India-France defence ties in helicopter armament upgrades.





Lotus's track record, including over 20 major electronics projects for global and Indian OEMs, underpins its selection for such specialised tasks. Operational demands on ALH fleets, including high-altitude and counter-insurgency roles, necessitate robust turret maintenance to maintain mission effectiveness.





This contract enhances Lotus's portfolio, potentially paving the way for deeper involvement in future ALH variants or upgrades.





The award signals maturing capabilities in India's private defence industry, fostering self-reliance in high-precision MRO domains.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







