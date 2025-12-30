



Adani Defence & Aerospace has marked a significant milestone with the deployment of its locally assembled ARKA MANPADS, derived from the Russian Igla-S system, across the Indian Tri-Services.





This man-portable air-defence system represents a key advancement in India's Very Short-Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) capabilities, replacing ageing Soviet-era Igla-1M units that have served for decades.





The ARKA system, renamed from Igla-S to emphasise indigenous branding, is produced under a Transfer of Technology agreement with Russia's Rosoboronexport, enabling local assembly of launchers, sights, and batteries while missiles are initially imported.





Adani's facilities handle the integration, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative to foster self-reliance in defence manufacturing and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.





Recent reports confirm that the ARKA MANPADS has achieved tri-service deployment readiness within compressed timelines, with the Indian Army placing additional orders to bolster operational stocks along critical borders.





This deployment follows emergency procurements, including a ₹260 crore contract for 48 launchers, 100 missiles, 48 night sights, and testing stations, addressing urgent air defence gaps against low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and drones.





The system's enhanced interception range of up to 6 km surpasses older variants, providing infantry units with reliable protection in dynamic combat scenarios.





Tri-service acceptance underscores confidence in Adani's rapid production shift from planning to field deployment, as seen in 2025 operations like Operation Sindoor where related hardware proved effective.





Adani's role extends beyond ARKA, with 2025 inductions of Drishti 10 UAVs into the Navy and Army, counter-drone systems passing joint trials, and Agnikaa loitering munitions demonstrating electronic warfare resilience.





These developments position Adani as India's largest private-sector defence integrator, spanning unmanned systems, guided weapons, and MRO services, with plans for ₹1.8 lakh crore investment in 2026.





Local production not only cuts costs but also builds a resilient supply chain through higher indigenous sourcing, digital twins, and predictive maintenance.





The ARKA's success signals deepening private-sector involvement in strategic defence, enhancing India's multi-domain warfare posture amid regional threats.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







