



In a significant boost to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the defence sector, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Indian Navy and Apollo Micro Systems Limited.





A Joint Development Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the ‘Swavalamban 2025’ event held in New Delhi on November 25, 2025.





The tri-partite alliance synergizes IIT-Madras’s academic R&D leadership, the Indian Navy’s Directorate General of Naval Armament Inspection (DGNAI) operational requirements, and Apollo Micro Systems’ manufacturing capabilities.





The partnership aims to fast-track the development of cutting-edge technologies, including advanced electronic warfare, precision guidance, and high-energy armament systems.





Under this framework, IIT-Madras will serve as the Research Anchor for concept development, while DGNAI will validate technologies against stringent naval standards.





Apollo Micro Systems will act as the manufacturing partner to convert these innovations into ruggedized, deployment-ready systems. Prof. PA Ramakrishna of IIT-Madras and Karunakar Reddy, MD of Apollo Micro Systems, highlighted that this ecosystem will accelerate the transition of laboratory innovations into real-world solutions, strengthening India’s position as a global defence innovation hub.





