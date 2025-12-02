



The fifth General Electric F404-IN20 engine is scheduled for delivery to HAL by mid-December 2025, marking a crucial advance for the TEJAS MK-1A production line. This arrival promises to stabilise the manufacturing process and accelerate the rollout of India’s Light Combat Aircraft.





Sources close to the supply chain confirmed that this delivery will bring the total engines supplied in 2025 to 12, signalling renewed momentum from GE Aerospace after overcoming persistent global supply chain disruptions.





After a significant two-year delay caused largely by the restart of GE’s Hooksett facility in New Hampshire, engine deliveries have steadily improved throughout 2025. The first F404 engine arrived in March after a five-year gap, followed by additional units in July, August, and October.





Each engine undergoes thorough customs clearance, quality assurance, and integration protocols before being installed in fighter airframes, ensuring high reliability standards essential for the Indian Air Force.





The F404-IN20 engine features advanced technological enhancements tailored for operational demands: single-crystal turbine blades, high-flow fans, and a Full-Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) system optimised for India’s challenging “hot-and-high” environments in its northern and western border regions.





This engine supports extended maintenance cycles, with over 6,500 cycles permitted between major overhauls, substantially enhancing aircraft availability across diverse theatres, from the Himalayas to maritime zones.





Strategic diplomatic efforts, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s engagement with U.S officials, have been pivotal in streamlining GE’s supply operations. This engagement helped secure the delivery of 12 engines in 2025 and laid the groundwork to increase output to 20 units annually from 2026.





Further negotiations aim to boost annual supply to 24 engines by 2027, facilitated through local manufacturing offset agreements. Such expansion is critical to HAL’s objective of producing between 16 to 24 TEJAS jets yearly, replacing ageing MiG-21 Bison aircraft and expanding the IAF’s squadron strength to 42 by 2035.





Recently, on 7 November 2025, a landmark contract worth approximately ₹9,000 crore was signed for the procurement of 113 additional F404 engines. This deal underpins the long-term supply for 97 additional MK-1A fighters ordered by the IAF and supports technology transfer agreements involving the more powerful F414-INS6 engines.





The F414 engines, projected to be locally manufactured with an 80% technology transfer rate, will underpin advanced platforms like TEJAS MK-2 and the AMCA. This move aims to reduce India’s dependence on foreign imports to under 20% by 2030.





Meanwhile, HAL’s production centres in Bangalore and Nashik are preparing to complete the fifth TEJAS MK-1A airframe by January, maintaining the program’s timeline aligned with the recent surge in engine deliveries.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







