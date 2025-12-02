The Philippines had taken delivery of India's BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile in 2022





India is rapidly positioning itself as a pivotal arms exporter and strategic defence partner for Southeast Asian countries. This marks a significant challenge to the long-established supremacy of the United States and China in the regional arms market.





Southeast Asian nations are increasingly viewing India as a viable alternative to the US and China for their defence procurement needs. As New Delhi’s ambitions for defence exports grow, its appeal as a partner offering collaborative and less politically encumbered options intensifies.





A landmark example of this shift is India’s successful export of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to the Philippines. Further, India is close to finalising a major deal with Indonesia for the same weapon system, signalling a crucial realignment of defence ties in the region.





Analysts highlight that India’s approach contrasts with prevailing models. While China's sales are often seen as transactional and heavily tied to its geopolitical interests, and US arms deals frequently come entangled with sanctions and political strings, India offers a more neutral, partnership-driven alternative.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underscored this cooperation, noting recent discussions with Indonesia’s Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin. Both nations agreed in principle to establish a joint defence industry cooperation committee to facilitate military technology transfers and supply-chain integration.





India’s expertise in submarine development, exemplified by the Scorpene-class submarine programme, is regarded as a valuable asset to Indonesia’s maritime ambitions. This technical cooperation further deepens bilateral defence ties beyond mere weapons sales.





Coverage by the South China Morning Post describes the India-Indonesia missile deal not simply as an arms contract but as a “declaration of India’s strategic arrival” in a region long dominated militarily by the United States and constrained geopolitically by China’s assertive behaviour.





Gaurav Kumar, a researcher at the United Service Institution of India, observes that India’s exports of BrahMos missiles to the Philippines, planned sales to Indonesia, and potential deals with Vietnam signal New Delhi’s emergence as an alternative defence player in Southeast Asia.





Kumar emphasises that many Southeast Asian nations are weary of choosing exclusively between the US and China. India offers a “third pathway” free from punitive sanctions, hegemonic demands, or intrusive political conditions.





Experts quoted by South China Morning Post add that India’s export deals advance its strategic security role in Southeast Asia while generating substantial economic benefits through defence trade.





By procuring weapons from India, Southeast Asian countries can avoid antagonising either the US or China. India’s unique position—neither a formal US treaty ally nor directly involved in South China Sea territorial disputes—makes it an attractive partner for regional militaries seeking to diversify their sources.





India’s growing defence export footprint reflects a strategic realignment in Southeast Asia, offering regional players a dependable, neutral, and politically less fraught option amid rising US-China rivalry. This development enhances India’s standing as a key security stakeholder and arms exporter in the Indo-Pacific theatre.





Based On The Week Report







