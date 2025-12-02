



Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on 4-5 December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders will review bilateral progress, strengthen their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, and discuss regional and global issues.





This summit occurs amid heightened US tariffs on India over its Russian oil imports, underscoring tensions with the West.​





India seeks to deepen defence ties during the talks, pitching for Su-57 fighter jets, additional S-400 squadrons, and an advanced S-500 missile defence system. These procurements build on existing orders tested in Operation Sindoor, aiming to bolster air defence capabilities.





Financial mechanisms like linking RuPay and Mir payment networks will also feature, easing trade under Western sanctions on Russia.​





The summit tests India's multi-alignment policy, which balances ties with Russia for energy security and arms while expanding partnerships with the US and Europe on technology and the Indo-Pacific. Modi's approach emphasises strategic autonomy, refusing to sever Moscow links despite NATO and EU pressures over Ukraine sanctions. Recent US actions, including 50% tariffs linked to Russian oil, have prompted Modi to reaffirm commitment to Putin, freezing some American arms plans in response.​





Western capitals view India's Russian oil purchases and potential arms deals with alarm, seeing them as funding Moscow's Ukraine efforts. Trump has criticised India publicly, blending tariffs with broader trade disputes and claims over regional ceasefires. European unease grows over S-400 expansions, yet India insists on sovereign choices in procurement and energy.​





Defence Deals Expected To Be Signed During Modi Putin Summit





The Modi–Putin summit is expected to deliver several key defence deals that will reinforce India-Russia military cooperation. India plans to seek procurement of an additional five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems, building on the current order nearing completion.





This move is driven by the S-400’s demonstrated effectiveness during Operation Sindoor, where it proved crucial in air defence against hostile drone and fighter threats. Russia is expected to offer faster delivery timelines, improved maintenance support, and up to 50% technology transfer for the S-400 missile and support systems, allowing significant local assembly and indigenisation by Indian defence firms like Bharat Dynamics Limited.





In addition to the S-400 expansions, India is deliberating on acquiring two to three squadrons of the Russian fifth-generation Sukhoi-57 stealth fighter jets. Though a final decision has not been made, Moscow is actively promoting the Su-57 as a counter-threat to American F-35 jets.





Alongside this, India is pursuing a substantial upgrade of its existing Sukhoi-30MKI fleet to enhance combat capabilities through indigenous advancements with Russian collaboration.





The summit will also likely include discussions on Russia's next-generation air-defence system, the S-500 missile shield, signalling India's intent to remain a major user of Russian military technology even as it diversifies its defence suppliers.





Talks are expected to address delivery delays caused by supply chain issues linked to the Ukraine conflict and to explore joint production and technology transfer opportunities to boost India’s defence self-reliance.





Other defence cooperation aspects include ongoing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility establishment in India for Russian-origin systems and replenishment orders to restore missile stockpiles depleted in recent regional hostilities. These deals underline India’s desire to preserve its strategic partnership with Russia while managing complex geopolitical pressures from the West.





The summit will showcase India's strategy to deepen its defence ties with Russia through concrete procurement and technology cooperation deals, focusing on air defence and fighter aircraft capabilities, while balancing its evolving relationship with Western powers.





The summit will also reinforce India-Russia bonds without rupturing Western ties, as New Delhi pursues self-reliance via Aatmanirbhar Bharat and diversified suppliers. Modi's engagements with Putin via SCO and BRICS platforms signal multipolarity, not alignment against the West.





Ongoing US trade negotiations and EU FTA talks indicate India will maintain its tightrope, prioritising national interests over bloc pressures. Thus, closer Moscow proximity seems tactical, not a pivot away from the West.​​





