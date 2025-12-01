

A recent mishap at Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome underscores the perils of over-reliance on limited launch infrastructure, serving as a stark warning for India's space program.​





On 26 November 2025, the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft lifted off successfully from Baikonur's Site 31/6, carrying two Russian cosmonauts, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev, alongside NASA astronaut Christopher Williams, and docked with the International Space Station without incident.​





Post-launch checks revealed severe damage to the pad's movable servicing cabin, which collapsed into the exhaust trench, crippling this sole facility for Russia's crewed Soyuz and Progress missions.​





Roscosmos confirmed structural harm to multiple elements and pledged swift repairs using available spares, yet experts predict delays spanning months to two years, potentially halting Moscow's human spaceflight for the first time since the 1960s.​





Baikonur, leased from Kazakhstan until 2050, remains indispensable as Vostochny Cosmodrome lacks crewed launch certification, amplifying the fallout for International Space Station resupply and operations.​





This incident exposes vulnerabilities in ageing pads under relentless use, with no redundancy to avert systemic paralysis from a single failure.​





India's ISRO mirrors this risk, relying exclusively on two pads at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota: the First Launch Pad, operational since the 1980s, and the Second Launch Pad, functional since 2005.​





Any disruption here could derail satellite deployments, Gaganyaan crewed flights, and preparations for the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 or a crewed lunar landing by 2040.​





These ambitions demand sustained launch cadence, backed by enhanced funding of ₹20,193 crore to spur technological leaps and youth involvement in space innovation.​





ISROs Third Launch Pad





A third launch pad at ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre would accelerate India's launch cadence by enabling parallel processing of multiple missions, allowing overlapping campaigns where one pad handles preparation while others launch or recover.​





Current constraints with just two pads—First Launch Pad for PSLV/SSLV and Second for GSLV/LVM3—limit frequency, as post-launch recovery, maintenance, or vehicle assembly sequesters infrastructure for weeks, capping ISRO at roughly 10-15 annual launches despite rising demand.​





The Third Launch Pad introduces dedicated facilities like a vehicle assembly complex and advanced fuelling systems for cryogenic/semi-cryogenic propellants, slashing turnaround times through horizontal integration and automation that supports simultaneous workflows.​





Redundancy proves pivotal: maintenance on one pad no longer halts operations, preserving momentum for time-critical commercial satellites or Gaganyaan human flights, directly boosting annual cadence towards 20-30 launches as private firms like Skyroot and Agnikul scale up.​





Tailored for Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) with 30-ton LEO capacity, the pad accommodates heavier, reusable stages without reconfiguring existing sites, freeing them for routine missions and elevating overall throughput.​





Experts project this flexibility could double launch rates by 2030, aligning with Bharatiya Antariksha Station timelines and commercial contracts, as overlapping schedules minimise idle periods inherent in single-pad dominance.​





Private sector integration in construction further optimises operations, embedding modular designs that adapt to surging demand from constellation deployments and interplanetary probes.





Recognising these threats, ISRO secured financial approval in March 2025 for a Third Launch Pad at Sriharikota, targeting operational readiness by 2029.​





Geotechnical surveys and topographic mapping concluded by May 2025, with tenders now evaluating road, electrical, and jet deflector upgrades to handle next-generation vehicles like the NGLV and additional liquid boosters.​





This new facility will enable horizontal integration, full-stage testing, and redundancy, averting Baikonur-style bottlenecks amid rising private sector rocket ventures.​





Former ISRO leaders have long advocated such expansion, citing global precedents where single-point failures imperil national programs.​





As launch demands escalate with indigenous rockets and commercial players, redundancy emerges not as luxury but necessity for India's ascent as a space leader.​





The Baikonur debacle thus catalyses urgency, reinforcing that delayed infrastructure invites catastrophe in an era of intensified orbital competition.​





Based On India Today Report







