



The Indian Air Force has executed a complex evacuation operation in Sri Lanka amid the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The operation, named Operation Sagar Bandhu﻿, involved extracting stranded nationals from multiple countries including Germany, South Africa, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, along with Indian and Sri Lankan citizens.





Under this initiative, IAF Mi-17 helicopters undertook hybrid rescue missions to retrieve passengers trapped in restricted zones. An elite Garud commando was deployed by winching down to guide evacuees across difficult terrain to a pre-briefed helipad at Kotmale. From there, 24 passengers comprising a mix of Indians, foreign nationals, and Sri Lankans were safely airlifted to Colombo.





Alongside evacuation efforts, the IAF airlifted three critically injured individuals to Colombo for urgent medical care. To bolster local relief activities, five teams consisting of 40 Sri Lankan Army personnel were brought from Diyathalawa Army Camp to the landslide-hit Kotmale region. This collaborative effort supports ongoing humanitarian assistance operations.





The evacuation was carried out in two phases. The first phase saw the rescue of two Germans, four South Africans, two Slovenians, two UK nationals, 12 Indians, and five Sri Lankans. The second phase included citizens from Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and several Sri Lankans, highlighting the multinational aspect of the operation.





The Indian Air Force also facilitated domestic support operations in parallel with foreign nationals' rescue by launching C-17 Globemaster aircraft to transport teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and their equipment from Pune and Vadodara to Chennai. This allowed the rapid deployment of over 300 NDRF personnel and around 35 tonnes of essential material for relief activities.





India's Operation Sagar Bandhu﻿ demonstrates a coordinated, large-scale airlift and relief effort designed to support Sri Lanka in the aftermath of a severe cyclone. This operation highlights India's capacity for swift humanitarian response and bilateral cooperation in disaster management within the region.





Based On ANI Report







