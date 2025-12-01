



India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to Sri Lanka following the devastation wrought by Cyclone Ditwah. The cyclone triggered severe floods, landslides, and torrential rains, claiming at least 56 lives, leaving 21 missing, and affecting over 43,000 people across multiple districts.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and reaffirmed India's commitment under the Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.​





The Indian Air Force spearheaded rapid response efforts, deploying Il-76 and C-130J aircraft to airlift over 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, 21 tons of relief material, and 8 tons of equipment to Colombo.





Additional C-17 flights transported NDRF teams from Pune and Vadodara to support domestic operations in India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed the arrival of a C-130J carrying 10 tonnes of supplies, BHISHM cubes, and a medical team for on-site training.​





Naval assets played a pivotal role, with INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri docked in Colombo handing over critical relief materials shortly after the operation commenced. INS Vikrant deployed Chetak and Mi-17 helicopters for search-and-rescue missions, airlifting Sri Lankan Army personnel to landslide-hit Kotmale and evacuating stranded civilians, including 45 individuals such as critical casualties and infants. INS Sukanya also contributed with relief supplies.​





Evacuation of stranded Indians at Bandaranaike International Airport became a priority amid flight disruptions, with over 400 nationals repatriated by commercial and IAF flights. Key sorties included an Il-76 carrying 247 passengers to Thiruvananthapuram and a C-130J with 76 to Delhi's Hindon airbase. The final batch of 104 Indians arrived in Thiruvananthapuram at 6:30 am on 1 December, chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" as High Commissioner Santosh Jha bid them farewell.​





IAF helicopters extended aid beyond Indians, rescuing foreign nationals from Germany, South Africa, Slovenia, and the UK, alongside Sri Lankans from isolated areas.





The High Commission established an emergency helpline (+94 773727832) and airline counters at the airport to facilitate swift returns. Operation Sagar Bandhu underscored robust India-Sri Lanka cooperation, blending relief delivery, evacuations, and rescue operations amid ongoing recovery challenges.​





Based On ANI Report







