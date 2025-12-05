



The Indian government is accelerating its nuclear energy plans through the large-scale introduction of small modular reactors (SMRs). These reactors are expected to play a vital role in the country's clean energy transition, focusing specifically on industrial decarbonisation and environmental safety.





The government has allocated ₹20,000 crore in the Union Budget for 2025–26 to support the design, development, and deployment of SMRs, aiming for operational readiness of indigenously developed reactors by 2033.





India’s flagship project under this mission is the 200 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200). The design is based on proven pressurised water reactor technology and will use slightly enriched uranium (SEU) fuel.





This reactor will have advanced passive safety features, enabling it to shut down and cool itself without the need for electricity or direct human intervention, substantially improving operational safety during abnormal conditions.





The project is currently in an advanced stage of securing administrative and financial approvals. The initial deployment sites include Tarapur Atomic Power Station in Maharashtra, where both the BSMR-200 and a smaller 55 MWe SMR-55 are planned.





Additionally, a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor designed for hydrogen production is proposed at BARC Vizag in Andhra Pradesh, indicating the government's intent to diversify nuclear applications beyond electricity generation.





SMRs offer several advantages, especially for industrial decarbonisation. They can replace ageing fossil fuel-based power plants at brownfield sites, thereby reducing carbon footprints in energy-intensive sectors.





Their modular nature means that most components are manufactured in factories, transported by road, and assembled onsite quickly, cutting lead times significantly compared to conventional large-scale plants. This also enables establishment in remote or off-grid locations, improving energy access and reliability.





Encouraging private sector participation is a key aspect of this strategy. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to industry players for developing 220 MW Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs). These captive plants are intended for companies to generate their own electricity, hence promoting sustainable and low-carbon industrial operations.





India’s long-term target includes achieving 100 GWe of installed nuclear energy capacity by 2047, contributing decisively to the goal of Net Zero carbon emissions by 2070. This ambitious scale-up reflects nuclear power’s integral role in the national energy mix, alongside renewables.





Environmental safety remains a priority throughout nuclear expansion. All nuclear projects must obtain clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). Moreover, waste management facilities are built into the plant design from the outset, ensuring responsible handling of radioactive materials and minimising environmental impact.





The government's nuclear energy roadmap through SMRs combines advanced technology, enhanced safety, industrial decarbonisation, private sector involvement, and strong environmental safeguards.





These elements collectively aim to provide reliable, clean, and scalable nuclear power to meet India's growing energy demands and climate commitments over the coming decade.





