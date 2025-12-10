



During the official visit of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to Brazil, a significant tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Navy, Brazilian Navy, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.





The agreement centres on the exchange of information related to the maintenance of Scorpène-class submarines and other naval vessels, marking a substantial step in bilateral defence cooperation.





This MoU aims to enhance the life-cycle support of such sophisticated naval platforms, facilitating the sharing of expertise in maintenance, logistics, and training. It is expected to strengthen cooperation not only between the naval forces of both countries but also amongst government agencies and defence industries.





Such collaboration is likely to improve operational readiness and technical sustainability of the submarines that form a critical part of both nations’ maritime security frameworks.





Moreover, the agreement will serve as a cornerstone for Defence Research and Development collaboration, spurring technological innovation in the upkeep and advancement of Scorpène-class submarines and related naval assets.





This development can propel joint efforts in sustaining and optimising these platforms to meet evolving maritime threats and requirements.





Admiral Tripathi’s visit follows closely on the heels of a 40-member delegation from Brazil’s Naval War College, which was hosted by the Indian Naval Headquarters in New Delhi in November 2025. The delegation’s visit facilitated discussions aimed at deepening bilateral training cooperation within the maritime domain. This engagement underscores a shared commitment to enhancing naval operational synergy and mutual capacity building.





Earlier interactions have included a Brazilian defence delegation, led by Admiral Guilherme Da Silva Coasta—Head of Culture and Education of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces—visiting the College of Defence Management at the Indian Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS). Such exchanges highlight the ongoing efforts to foster deeper institutional ties and professional military education collaboration.





This MoU aligns with the broader strategic framework established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brazil in July 2025. During this visit, the two leaders agreed on a strategic roadmap to reinforce bilateral ties over the coming decade, structured around five key pillars, one of which is defence and security. This roadmap sets the foundation for a sustained partnership encompassing multiple strategic dimensions.





The Ministry of External Affairs’ joint statement following the Prime Minister’s visit emphasised convergent views and strategic complementarities in defence and security between India and Brazil. Both countries welcomed the growing defence cooperation manifested through joint military exercises, exchange of high-level defence delegations, and increased interaction on strategic issues.





Additionally, the statement referenced the signing of an Agreement on the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Classified Information, which facilitates deeper diplomatic and military collaboration by ensuring the secure sharing of sensitive data. This agreement complements the new MoU by bolstering mutual trust and operational confidentiality.





Furthermore, the establishment of a Bilateral Cybersecurity Dialogue is a significant development that provides a platform for the two countries to exchange information, share experiences, and align national perspectives on cybersecurity challenges.





This initiative supports a comprehensive approach to security, recognising the increasing importance of cyberspace in modern defence strategy.





Taken together, these developments underscore a maturing defence relationship between India and Brazil, marked by increased collaboration in technology, training, information sharing, and security cooperation.





Such partnerships enhance the strategic autonomy and maritime capabilities of both nations, while contributing to regional and global stability through stronger diplomatic and military ties.





Based On ANI Report







