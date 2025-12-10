



Union Minister Jitendra Singh recently highlighted India’s strides in developing its first human deep-sea submersible, Matsya-6000. He drew attention to the project as a landmark endeavour unfolding alongside India’s preparations for human spaceflight. The ambitious initiative was showcased at the Indian International Science Festival (IISF) 2025.





Matsya-6000 represents India’s first indigenously developed human-operated deep-sea submersible. It is targeted to achieve a manned dive to 500 metres by 2026. Following this, an ultra-deep dive reaching 6,000 metres is planned for 2027. Successfully reaching such depths would position India among the select group of nations capable of ultra-deep ocean exploration.





This submersible is part of the Deep Ocean Mission, governed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) leads its development under the flagship Samudrayan Project. The design features a compact spherical hull with a diameter of 2.1 metres, accommodating three crew members.





The submersible integrates critical systems developed during the design phase to enable manned underwater operations. These systems include a main ballast system for controlled diving, multi-directional thrusters for manoeuvrability, a robust battery bank for power supply, and syntactic foam to provide buoyancy. Additionally, a distributed power and control network ensures operational integrity.





Integrated dry tests were first conducted to evaluate system performance across a 500-metre operational range. These were followed by wet trials at the Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding facility in Kattupalli Port, near Chennai. The tests took place during late January to mid-February 2025.





During harbour trials, Matsya-6000 underwent eight dives — including unmanned and manned missions. The wet testing was crucial for assessing power and control system coordination, buoyancy and stability, as well as vessel handling. Life-support systems experienced rigorous validation to ensure the safety and reliability for occupants.





Scientific oceanographic payloads were also tested successfully. This payload consists of multiple sensors essential for deep-sea research. Navigation and communication systems faced detailed scrutiny, though voice communication underwater was found to have limitations needing further refinement during deeper dives.





Although confined to harbour depths during these initial tests, Matsya-6000 demonstrated sufficient readiness for shallow-water demonstrations. Officials plan to extend testing to 500-metre dives by the end of 2025, progressing towards the more challenging 6,000-metre dive objective.





The completion of these milestones will significantly enhance India’s capability for scientific research and exploration of the deep ocean environment. The Matsya-6000 project exemplifies a strategic and technological leap in India’s underwater exploration ambitions parallel to its space programme advancements.





Based On SNS Report







