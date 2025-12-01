



The eighth edition of the Ajeya Warrior exercise, conducted from 17 to 30 November 2025 at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, marks a significant milestone in the defence cooperation between India and the United Kingdom.





This flagship bilateral army drill saw equal participation of 120 soldiers from the Indian Army’s 21st Battalion The Sikh Regiment and the UK’s 2nd Battalion The Royal Gurkha Rifles, reflecting a commitment to balanced partnership and mutual operational learning.





The exercise was designed to be highly complex, involving integrated battle-group operations with combined headquarters overseeing a series of simulated counter-terrorism and peace enforcement scenarios.





These were conducted under a hypothetical Chapter VII United Nations Security Council mandate, enabling enforcement actions to maintain or restore international peace and security. The level of coordination reached during the final validation phase suggests growing military interoperability between the two armies.





The Indian Ministry of Defence articulated that Ajeya Warrior-25 reinforced strong defence cooperation and reaffirmed both nations’ shared commitment to global peace and security. This statement highlights not only the operational achievements of the exercise but also its strategic signalling value amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.





British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron linked the exercise directly to the broader framework of the UK-India Vision 2035, pointing out that defence and security form a fundamental pillar of this long-term partnership. She emphasised that Ajeya Warrior is a visible manifestation of the United Kingdom’s deepening defence ties with India, underscored by a shared commitment to peace, regional stability, and a rules-based international order.





Further reinforcing this developing synergy, Commodore Chris Saunders MBE, UK Defence Adviser in New Delhi, drew attention to the operational convergence between both forces. He noted that Ajeya Warrior follows soon after maritime cooperation exemplified by the recent deployment of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group to the Indo-Pacific, which tested interoperability with Indian naval forces.





This highlights a growing multi-domain defence collaboration aimed at addressing shared security challenges in a strategically pivotal region.





The joint exercise is part of a broader military engagement strategy shaped by a landmark 10-year Defence Industrial Roadmap agreed upon by India and the UK. This roadmap aims to facilitate joint development, co-production, and technological collaboration on future military equipment and platforms, pointing towards greater indigenisation and export potential for both defence industries.





In addition to field training, military-to-military engagement continues through the appointment of Indian officers as instructors at premier UK military institutions such as the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and Britannia Royal Naval College. Such exchanges foster long-term professional relationships and interoperability at the leadership and tactical levels.





Looking ahead, both countries anticipate the next phase of Ajeya Warrior in 2027, to be hosted in the UK. This ongoing cycle of bilateral exercises ensures that operational tactics, planning, and command integration continue to evolve, maintaining momentum in the defence partnership.





The conclusion of Ajeya Warrior-25 is a clear demonstration of the rapid deepening of UK-India defence relations.





It combines tactical training, strategic industry collaboration, and diplomatic signalling, reinforcing their shared commitment to addressing common security threats and advancing regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. Such comprehensive engagement places the UK-India defence partnership amongst the most dynamic bilateral military relationships globally.





