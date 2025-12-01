



Tesla CEO Elon Musk has acknowledged that the United States has immensely benefited from talented Indians who have immigrated there, emphasising the critical role Indian professionals play in driving growth, innovation, and filling skill gaps in the US economy.





Musk stresses that there is a persistent scarcity of highly skilled talent in America, and immigrants from India contribute positively rather than taking jobs from native-born citizens. He encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to focus on creating value, working hard, and aiming to be net contributors to society.





Musk highlighted the value of diversity in innovation and technology sectors, noting many Indians have risen to leadership positions in global tech companies, helping maintain US competitiveness.





However, Musk also criticised the lack of adequate border controls under the Biden administration, warning that open borders can have negative effects, such as illegal immigration with criminal elements exploiting government benefits. He advocated for balanced immigration policies that protect borders while still allowing talented individuals to contribute meaningfully.





Regarding skilled immigration, Musk pointed out that companies, including his own, are keen to hire the most talented people worldwide rather than simply opting for the cheapest labour to reduce costs.





He underscored that the main challenge for innovation-driven companies is the shortage of skilled workers, not the availability of cheap foreign labour. Musk also advised entrepreneurs to pursue the creation of useful products and services instead of directly chasing money, as value creation naturally attracts financial rewards.





For budding Indian entrepreneurs, Musk's advice was to aim to "make more than you take," thereby being net contributors to society, which he equated to a form of pursuing happiness. He encouraged perseverance by advising them to prepare for hard work and the possibility of failure when starting and running companies, emphasising that long-term success comes from creating output worth more than the input invested.





Musk’s comments reflect a complex view that appreciates the vital contributions of Indian talent to the US while calling for immigration reforms that combine openness to skilled immigration with sensible border controls and immigration policies.





This balanced perspective highlights the significance of Indian professionals in sustaining American innovation and economic growth amid ongoing political debates about immigration.​





Based On ANI Report







