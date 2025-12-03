



Aleema Khan, sister of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has openly criticised Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces, Asim Munir, labelling him a “radicalised Islamist” with deep Islamic conservatism.





In a candid interview with Sky News on ‘The World with Yalda Hakim,’ Aleema accused Munir of harbouring a strong desire for war with India, contrasting this with her brother’s more conciliatory approach towards the neighbouring country.





According to Aleema, Munir’s ideological stance is rooted in a form of Islamic radicalisation that compels him to confront those who do not adhere to his interpretation of Islam. She suggested that this extremism drives his aggressiveness against India and its allies, thereby escalating the risk of conflict.





This depiction of Munir sharply contrasts with Imran Khan’s policies, which Aleema described as liberal and aimed at fostering friendship, even with political factions like India’s BJP.





The tension between Munir and Khan has been evident for years. In 2019, Munir reportedly took an interest in probing corruption allegations linked to Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and her inner circle.





This inquiry is believed to have contributed to Munir’s removal from the position of Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which was unexpected given his initially planned three-year tenure.





The allegation of Khan’s liberal stance versus Munir’s hardline posture sits against a backdrop of broader political strife in Pakistan. Imran Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023, following multiple convictions in various cases, and remains confined in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.





His incarceration has triggered widespread speculation and concern, especially after Khan’s family reported long periods without contact or visits.





Recently, Dr Uzma Khanum, another of Imran Khan’s sisters, managed a brief 20-minute meeting with him in jail, revealing that Khan was "mentally tortured" and largely isolated, confined to his cell with minimal opportunities for interaction or fresh air. She claimed that Khan blames General Asim Munir for his imprisonment and deteriorating conditions.





Aleema Khan appealed to the international community, particularly western governments, to intensify efforts to secure Imran Khan’s release. She argued that his detention is an attempt by elements within Pakistan’s establishment to silence a figure who purportedly represents a vast majority of the population. Aleema believes the authorities fear Khan’s influence and therefore seek to suppress not only him but the voice of millions who support him.





The backdrop of these personal and political rivalries also intersects with broader regional security dynamics. In May, the Indian Armed Forces launched precise strikes on terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.





Codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor,’ the strikes targeted militant infrastructure without directly attacking Pakistani military or civilian sites, signalling a nuanced but firm Indian military response.





Aleema’s statements shed light on Pakistan’s internal divisions and the role of military leadership in shaping foreign policy, particularly towards India.





Her portrayal of Munir as a radical Islamist contrasts starkly with her brother’s image as a moderate willing to pursue dialogue and peace, highlighting the ongoing power struggle that significantly impacts the subcontinent’s tense geopolitical landscape.





Based On NDTV Report







