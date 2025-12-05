



India has delivered 63,734 doses of Influenza and Meningitis vaccines to Afghanistan to address urgent medical needs in the country. This aid reflects India’s continued commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s public health infrastructure amidst ongoing challenges.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India’s support in a post on X, emphasising the delivery of these vaccine doses to Kabul as part of a broader humanitarian effort. The move reassures Afghanistan of India’s steadfast backing during critical times.





In the previous week, India had already sent 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines, and essential supplements to Kabul. This substantial shipment was aimed at bolstering the healthcare response capacity and meeting immediate medical requirements.





Randhir Jaiswal reiterated in another post that India’s unwavering support to the Afghan people remains consistent, with these shipments enhancing Afghanistan’s healthcare efforts. The aid package forms a vital lifeline for medical relief in a region facing multiple health crises.





Earlier, on November 3, the Ministry of External Affairs announced India had delivered food items to families affected by a recent earthquake in Afghanistan. Jaiswal shared images of this aid on social media, underlining India’s role as a first responder in natural disasters in the region.





Jaiswal’s message reinforced India’s humanitarian gesture by reaffirming its support to those impacted by the earthquake, showcasing a swift response to urgent community needs in Afghanistan.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also engaged directly with his Afghan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to offer condolences for the loss of lives due to the devastating earthquake. Jaishankar conveyed India’s solidarity and commitment to continued relief efforts.





Jaishankar stated that Indian relief materials are currently being distributed in the earthquake-affected provinces of Balkh, Samangan, and Baghlan. He also assured that further supplies of medicines would reach the affected communities shortly.





The earthquake, measuring 6.3 in magnitude, struck northern Afghanistan near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif early on Monday morning. It resulted in at least 20 deaths and injured over 300 people, placing significant strain on local resources.





Jaishankar also discussed the progress in bilateral relations during his conversation with Muttaqi. They welcomed improving people-to-people contacts and exchanged views on the evolving regional situation, suggesting a positive trajectory in India-Afghanistan ties.





This sustained humanitarian engagement highlights India’s strategic focus on providing essential health and disaster relief to Afghanistan, emphasising the importance of regional stability and goodwill through continued cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







