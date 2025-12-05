



The 14th round of the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group (IOSCG) meeting took place recently in Muscat, Oman, reflecting the ongoing commitment between the two nations to deepen their bilateral partnership.





The meeting was co-chaired by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA) in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, and Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





During the talks, both sides conducted a thorough review of their multifaceted strategic partnership. This included cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas such as political and defence collaboration, security arrangements, trade and investment opportunities, energy sectors, agriculture, education initiatives, as well as cultural and people-to-people connections.





The significance of India and Oman’s relationship was underscored by the celebration of 70 years of diplomatic ties this year. These historic bonds continue to be reinforced by substantial economic and commercial engagement. Bilateral trade has reached USD 10.61 billion in the financial year 2024-2025, with investments steadily growing in both directions.





Oman is home to a large and vibrant Indian expatriate community, comprising around 675,000 individuals. This community acts as an active bridge strengthening the social and cultural links between the two countries, contributing significantly to the warmth and depth of the bilateral relationship.





Regional and global issues of mutual interest also featured prominently in discussions, reflecting the shared concerns and aligned visions of India and Oman in the wider geopolitical context. Both nations expressed a desire to continue working closely on these fronts to promote regional stability and cooperation.





It was mutually agreed to hold the next round of the IOSCG meeting in New Delhi at a convenient date in the coming year, ensuring continuity and momentum in the dialogue process.





In preceding developments, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a telephonic conversation with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi. They exchanged views on further “deepening” bilateral cooperation, signalling the high-level commitment on both sides to advance the partnership.





S Jaishankar, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), described the conversation as a “good conversation,” highlighting the positive tone and prospects for enhanced cooperation. Likewise, Badr Albusaidi reaffirmed Oman’s strong commitment to strengthening ties for mutual benefit, emphasising the shared resolve that characterises the current phase of India-Oman relations.





Overall, the 14th IOSCG meeting marks a continued trajectory of deepening collaboration, mutual trust, and expanding bilateral engagement that reflects the historic and strategic importance India and Oman place on their partnership.





Based On ANI Report







