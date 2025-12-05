



India and the Netherlands conducted the 13th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on 4 December 2025 in New Delhi.





The Indian delegation was led by Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Dutch delegation was headed by Christiaan Rebergen, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





This dialogue follows the previous round held in The Hague in May 2024, continuing a well-established institutional mechanism for bilateral engagement.





Both sides warmly acknowledged the growing frequency and depth of interactions at the highest political levels, which have consistently provided strategic guidance and momentum to their bilateral relationship.





The recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof at the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on 23 November 2025 was highlighted as a key example of ongoing top-level dialogue.





The consultations offered an important opportunity to review progress in their partnership and explore emerging areas for cooperation. Both countries expressed a desire to strengthen collaboration in several priority sectors, including critical technologies and innovation, with particular focus on semiconductors and artificial intelligence.





Science and technology, green hydrogen production, shipping, defence, and security were also discussed as key domains for enhanced partnership.





Underpinning these conversations was the shared commitment to the Water, Agriculture & Health (WAH) agenda. Both India and the Netherlands reiterated their intention to elevate bilateral ties by incorporating a more strategic dimension across these diverse fields.





The longstanding strength of their engagement on water issues, including flood management and clean water technologies, was reaffirmed, emphasising knowledge sharing and joint innovation.





Economic relations continue to be vital, with the Netherlands regarded as a significant trade and investment partner for India within Europe. Both sides welcomed the steady increase in bilateral trade volumes and investment flows, recognising the Netherlands' role as a gateway for Indian business in the region.





In this context, the consultants underscored the urgency of concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement by the end of 2025. This target was set by leaders during the visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India earlier this year and is seen as a critical step in boosting economic integration.





On wider geopolitical matters, the two countries exchanged views on regional and global issues of common concern, placing particular emphasis on counter-terrorism efforts. India reiterated its firm policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, reaffirming the importance of international cooperation in defeating terror networks and protecting global security.





The consultations also highlighted the enduring importance of people-to-people relations and cultural links between India and the Netherlands.





The Indian diaspora in the Netherlands was warmly acknowledged as a vital bridge connecting the two nations, contributing substantially to the local economy while fostering deeper cultural understanding and exchanges.





The Foreign Office Consultations remain a key platform for India and the Netherlands to comprehensively discuss and coordinate bilateral cooperation. During this 13th round, both parties agreed on the importance of maintaining regular dialogue and planned to hold the next consultation in the Netherlands at a mutually convenient time.





India and the Netherlands share a relationship founded on common democratic values and multifaceted collaboration across various sectors. The Strategic Partnership on Water, a flagship initiative, continues to be a cornerstone of their cooperation.





The partnership advances comprehensive collaboration in flood management, sustainable water resource management, and clean water technologies, reflecting a shared commitment to address environmental challenges innovatively.





This round of consultations reinforced the positive trajectory of India-Netherlands ties, with a clear emphasis on broadening and deepening the partnership in technology, trade, security, and socio-cultural domains. Both nations appear committed to leveraging mutual strengths and shared goals to build a robust, future-oriented relationship.





