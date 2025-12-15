



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, describing it as a 'ghastly' incident that targeted innocent people during a Hanukkah celebration.





The attack, which occurred on Sunday, claimed the lives of 11 individuals and left 16 others hospitalised. Speaking from New Delhi, Mr Modi expressed profound grief and reaffirmed India's unwavering stance against terrorism.





On behalf of the Indian people, the Prime Minister extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims. He emphasised India's solidarity with Australia during this difficult time, stating that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its people in their hour of grief. Mr Modi underscored that India maintains a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed these sentiments, condemning the attack in the strongest possible terms. He voiced thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families, highlighting the brutality of the assault on a peaceful community gathering. Mr Jaishankar's statement reflects the Indian government's unified front against such acts of violence.





The incident unfolded at Bondi Beach, one of Sydney's most iconic locations, during an event marking the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Organised by the Chabad of Bondi Jewish centre, the gathering—titled 'Chanuka by the Sea 2025'—was scheduled near the beach's children's playground from 5:00 pm local time.





It promised live entertainment, music, games, and activities suitable for all ages, drawing families and revellers to the seaside spot.





Eyewitness accounts and official reports indicate that gunfire erupted amid the festivities, transforming a joyous occasion into a scene of chaos and horror. New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed at a press conference that the attack has been classified as a terrorist incident. Emergency services responded swiftly, with people and workers converging on the site as shots rang out.





Police urged the public to avoid the area while neutralising the threat. Australia's national broadcaster ABC reported that one gunman was killed during the confrontation, while the other was apprehended but remains in critical condition. At least 11 fatalities have been confirmed, with 16 injured individuals receiving urgent medical attention.





The timing of the attack, coinciding with Hanukkah celebrations, has raised concerns about targeted violence against the Jewish community. Digital flyers for the event had circulated widely, promoting it as a family-friendly public spectacle. Authorities have not yet released detailed motives, but the declaration of terrorism underscores the premeditated nature of the assault.





This tragedy strikes at the heart of Sydney's vibrant coastal culture, where Bondi Beach serves as a hub for holiday events and tourism. Images from the scene show emergency workers and crowds gathered amid the aftermath, with an Associated Press photograph capturing the sombre atmosphere at the holiday event site.





India's prompt response highlights the deepening strategic partnership between New Delhi and Canberra, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts. The two nations have collaborated on defence and security initiatives, including joint military exercises and intelligence-sharing frameworks. Mr Modi's statement reinforces this alliance at a moment of international crisis.





Global leaders are expected to weigh in as investigations proceed, with Australian authorities leading the probe into the perpetrators' backgrounds and affiliations. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by terrorism, even in stable democracies. India's voice adds weight to calls for unified action against such extremism.





As Australia mourns, the focus now turns to supporting the affected families and enhancing security measures for public events. The Bondi Beach attack will likely prompt reviews of crowd safety protocols, especially during religious festivals.





Prime Minister Modi's words resonate widely, encapsulating a shared resolve to combat terror without compromise.





