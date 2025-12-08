



India’s defence strategy for 2026 marks a significant phase of military modernisation, anchored by large-scale acquisitions and a strong focus on indigenous production and cutting-edge technologies.





The country is advancing its strategic deterrence with notable projects like the final delivery of the S-400 Triumf air defence system from Russia and a planned deal for 114 multi-role fighter aircraft, largely to be manufactured domestically.





A substantial 13% increase in the capital outlay for defence acquisitions underlines India’s commitment to upgrading its military infrastructure. Alongside fast-tracked programmes such as the BrahMos-X missile, which aims to attain hypersonic speeds of Mach 4.5 by 2026, major procurements are also underway for the Indian Navy and Air Force, reinforcing both conventional and strategic capabilities.





The multi-pronged approach to modernisation includes the establishment of Integrated Theatre Commands to optimise battlefield command and control for potential two-front conflicts.





Conventional deterrence is being bolstered with platforms like the Rafale fighter jets and Boeing P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, enhancing India’s air and naval warfare readiness.





India's military doctrine continues to incorporate elements of the Cold Start strategy, focusing on rapid, limited operations in regional conflicts. Nuclear deterrence remains a critical pillar while expanding conventional capabilities through advanced weapons systems.





One of the most prominent defence deals underway is the acquisition of 114 new multi-role fighter aircraft, potentially the Rafale, with manufacturing expected primarily within India to consolidate the "Make in India" vision. In parallel, a separate agreement for 26 naval Rafale-M jets, signed in April 2025, will see deliveries commencing from 2028, expanding India’s naval aviation reach.





The Indian Navy is expected to finalise contracts by 2026 for four advanced Landing Platform Dock ships worth around ₹80,000 crore, with the first delivery projected around 2031, reflecting a long-term commitment to enhancing amphibious warfare and power projection capabilities.





International cooperation also features prominently in India’s defence outlook, exemplified by the planned defence joint venture between Italy’s Leonardo and UAE’s EDGE, expected to be operational by 2026, expanding India’s footprint in global defence industrial partnerships.





The fiscal year 2025–26 defence budget allocates ₹6,81,210 crore, with a marked push to increase domestic procurement and ramp up local manufacturing capacity to meet a ₹30,000 crore defence export target by March 2026. The indigenous defence production sector aims to exceed ₹1.60 lakh crore, signalling a robust move towards self-reliance.





Bharat Electronics Limited is driving forward with a significant ₹30,000 crore order target for its Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system by 2026, emphasising India’s growing proficiency in air defence technologies.





Artificial Intelligence (AI) forms a key tenet of India’s defence modernisation drive, being integrated across multiple domains to enhance operational efficiency and decision-making. AI applications include intercept management, predictive maintenance, decision intelligence, target tracking, and identification, aiming to reduce human error and accelerate responses to dynamic battlefield scenarios.





Autonomous systems and robotics are rapidly advancing, with the Indian Armed Forces intensifying their use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for reconnaissance, combat, and logistics. Indigenous platforms like the ‘NETRA’ UAV serve critical surveillance roles, while the DRDO’s Remote Operated Vehicle ‘Daksh’ enhances capabilities in managing improvised explosive devices and surveying hazardous environments.





Cybersecurity and electronic warfare continue to receive focused investment, recognising their critical importance in modern conflicts. Agencies such as the National Technical Research Organisation and the Defence Intelligence Agency are building specialised cyber defence units and developing advanced technologies to counter cyber intrusions and electronic threats.





India’s electronic warfare network, integrated through C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) systems, supports key operations like Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated the effectiveness of Rafale and Tejas jets in disrupting enemy communications and radar.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation has also developed sophisticated jamming systems such as ‘Shakti’ to enhance India’s electronic warfare weight, further strengthening battlefield electronic dominance.





In the manufacturing domain, 3D printing technology is revolutionising defence production in India, enabling rapid prototyping and efficient manufacturing of complex components for missiles, UAVs, and protective equipment.





Partnerships between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Wipro3D for metal aero-engine parts highlight ongoing advancements in additive manufacturing, bolstering India’s aerospace production capabilities.





Taken together, these initiatives reflect a comprehensive effort by India to modernise its military hardware, expand indigenous manufacturing, and implement next-generation technologies including AI, autonomous systems, and electronic warfare to safeguard national interests and assert regional dominance in a challenging security environment.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







