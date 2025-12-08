



India is on the verge of completing its major defence export deal, valued at $375 million, by preparing to send the third and final shipment of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems to the Philippines.





This landmark agreement marks a significant step in strengthening defence cooperation between India and the Philippines, positioning India as an emerging arms exporter in the region.





The initial delivery of the BrahMos missile battery was made in April 2024 through Indian Air Force C-17 and IL-76 aircraft. The Philippine Marine Corps promptly integrated this system into its coastal defence.





Following that, the second consignment reached the Philippines by sea in April 2025, enhancing the country’s maritime security capabilities. Now, with preparations underway to dispatch the third batch, the Philippines will fully assemble three batteries of the BrahMos system. Each battery is capable of striking enemy vessels with pinpoint accuracy at speeds of Mach 2.8, over a range of 290 kilometres.





Jayteerth Joshi, CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, explained in a September interview that the deliveries have proceeded on schedule despite initial delays caused by paperwork and logistical challenges. The process now runs smoothly, encompassing more than just the missile hardware.





The deal also includes training for the Philippine forces, logistical support, and high-mobility launchers customised for different regions across the archipelago.





Each BrahMos battery delivered to the Philippines comprises mobile launchers, fire control radar, command centres, and support vehicles. These systems can be rapidly deployed across various island territories such as Palawan and Luzon.





Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro identified the arrival of the second batch as a key milestone in the modernisation of his country’s armed forces. Indian trainers have also conducted live-fire exercises locally to ensure operational readiness.





The final shipment is in its last stages of preparation at the BrahMos factory in Nagpur, where the missiles have been packed into canisters and radar calibration is nearly complete.





This delivery is more than just a weapons deal; it signals a growing relationship of trust, cooperation, and security partnership between India and the Philippines in the Indo-Pacific region.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







