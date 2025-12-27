



The Indian Army has escalated its counter-terrorism operations in the rugged terrains of Kishtwar and Doda districts in Jammu and Kashmir, responding to credible intelligence suggesting that 30 to 35 terrorists are entrenched in the snowbound upper reaches.





These terrorists, believed to belong to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, have been tracked through a combination of human intelligence, satellite imagery, and ground surveillance.





Specialised winter warfare units from the Army's Rashtriya Rifles and other battalions have been mobilised to navigate the extreme conditions of sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall.





These troops, trained in high-altitude combat and equipped with insulated gear, thermal imaging devices, and snow mobility equipment, are conducting cordon-and-search operations in forested and mountainous areas.





Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and thermal sensors play a pivotal role in the operations, providing real-time surveillance over vast, inaccessible regions. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the Army Aviation Corps have been deployed to pinpoint terrorist hideouts, monitor movements, and relay coordinates for precise strikes, minimising risks to ground forces.





Joint security forces, including personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary units, are collaborating seamlessly with the Army. This integrated approach ensures comprehensive coverage, with checkpoints established along key infiltration routes and villages alerted to report suspicious activities.





The operations aim not only to neutralise the tracked terrorists but also to thwart potential infiltration bids from across the Line of Control (LoC). Intelligence agencies have noted increased attempts by handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to push terrorists into the region under the cover of winter fog and blizzards.





Kishtwar and Doda, part of the Pir Panjal range, have witnessed a surge in terror activities since late 2024, with ambushes on security convoys and attacks on infrastructure. Recent encounters have resulted in the elimination of several overground workers (OGWs) who provide logistical support to the terrorists, disrupting their supply chains.





The harsh winter terrain poses significant challenges, including avalanches, whiteouts, and limited visibility, yet the Army's acclimatised troops leverage their expertise in mountain warfare. Forward operating bases have been reinforced with prepositioned supplies, ensuring sustained operations for weeks.





Local communities in Kishtwar and Doda have extended support, sharing vital information that has led to successful intelligence leads. Civil-military coordination remains strong, with Army units conducting awareness drives to build trust and encourage community vigilance against terror networks.





These intensified efforts are part of a broader strategy to dismantle terror infrastructure ahead of the spring thaw, when infiltration traditionally peaks. The Army's proactive stance has already prevented multiple incursions, bolstering security in the region.





Success in these operations hinges on the synergy between technology, specialised training, and inter-agency cooperation. As the hunt continues, the security forces remain committed to restoring peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.





Based On News18 Video Report







