



President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, undertook a strategic sortie onboard the indigenously-built submarine INS Vaghsheer on Sunday, affirming the Indian Navy's combat readiness. The two-hour underwater mission along the western seaboard highlighted the crew's discipline and operational prowess.





Embarking from Naval Harbour in Karwar, Karnataka, the President interacted closely with the submarine's crew during the sortie. She witnessed a live operational demonstration, which underscored the vessel's capabilities in challenging scenarios.





In the visitors' book aboard INS Vaghsheer, President Murmu penned a resounding endorsement. She wrote, “Witnessing the discipline, confidence and enthusiasm of the Vaghsheer crew assures me that our submarines and the Navy are combat-ready against any threat and under all circumstances.”





The President further praised the crew's achievements, noting, “Multiple successful firings and challenging operations carried out by INS Vaghsheer demonstrate the crew’s exceptional preparedness and dedication.” Her comments reflect strong confidence in the Navy's frontline assets.





This event marks President Murmu as the second Indian head of state to undertake a submarine sortie, following the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It symbolises the Supreme Commander's hands-on engagement with the armed forces in real-world operational environments.





Accompanying the President was Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, who oversaw the proceedings. The sortie builds on Murmu's prior interactions with naval assets, including an operational demonstration onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in November 2024.





INS Vaghsheer represents the pinnacle of India's Project 75 submarine programme, part of the Kalvari-class fleet. These six diesel-electric attack submarines, built with French collaboration at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai, incorporate advanced stealth features and indigenous systems.





The Kalvari-class submarines boast an indigenously-developed combat management system, state-of-the-art sensors, and weapons suites including torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and mines. INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final boat in the series, was commissioned into service earlier in 2025 after overcoming commissioning delays.





President Murmu's visit to Karwar underscores the strategic importance of the Karwar naval base. Located on Karnataka's western coast, it serves as a key hub for the Navy's western fleet, enhancing operational reach into the Arabian Sea and beyond.





The sortie comes amid India's accelerated push for naval self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. With 90 per cent indigenous content in newer submarines, the programme exemplifies successful public-private partnerships in defence manufacturing.





This engagement aligns with President Murmu's broader pattern of direct involvement with the military. Her November 2024 visit to INS Vikrant similarly showcased the Navy's growing indigenous carrier capabilities, vital for power projection in the Indian Ocean Region.





Admiral Tripathi's presence signals high-level oversight of submarine operations. As Navy Chief, he has prioritised undersea warfare enhancements, including the induction of additional Kalvari-class boats and preparations for Project 75I, the next-generation submarine programme.





The President's endorsement carries weight in the context of regional maritime challenges. India's adversaries maintain expansive submarine fleets, making combat-ready assets like INS Vaghsheer critical for deterrence and domain awareness.





Operational demonstrations during the sortie likely included simulated weapon firings and manoeuvres, mirroring real-threat responses. Such drills affirm the crew's ability to execute missions under Supreme Commander scrutiny.





The Rashtrapati Bhavan emphasised the visit's symbolic value. It reflects ongoing commitment to the armed forces' operational readiness, fostering morale and public appreciation for indigenous defence achievements.





As India eyes further naval expansion, events like this bolster strategic confidence. Future milestones may include the operationalisation of nuclear-powered submarines under Project 75 Alpha, complementing the diesel-electric fleet.





President Murmu's sortie thus not only validates INS Vaghsheer's readiness but also reinforces the Navy's role as a cornerstone of national security.





