



US President Donald Trump described his recent telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "good and very productive", occurring shortly before his scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.





Trump shared this update via a post on Truth Social, noting the call preceded his 1:00 p.m. encounter with Zelenskyy.





Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed that both leaders agreed to another discussion following the Trump-Zelenskyy talks.





Kirill Dmitriev, a Kremlin envoy, echoed the positive tone, calling the exchange "good and very productive" in a post on X just prior to the Mar-a-Lago meeting.





The 75-minute call marked the first direct dialogue between Trump and Putin since an October conversation, which had planned a Budapest summit later scrapped by Trump as a "waste of time".





This outreach unfolded hours after Russia launched a major assault on Kyiv, resulting in two deaths and at least four injuries.

Russia's Defence Ministry acknowledged a "massive strike" using long-range precision-guided weapons, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and drones, with air raid alerts lasting nearly 10 hours in the Ukrainian capital. ​ Zelenskyy condemned the attack as Putin's rejection of peace initiatives, amid ongoing Russian interceptions of Ukrainian drones over regions including Moscow. Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on Sunday, conducting prior consultations with NATO and EU allies.

He also held a phone discussion with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, covering preparations for the Trump meeting, frontline updates, and Russian strike impacts.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for UK's steadfast support via X, stressing continued coordination.

The Mar-a-Lago talks, set in the resort's main dining room, excluded Russian representation, leaving uncertainty over Moscow's willingness for an immediate ceasefire.

Trump has previously criticised both Russia and Ukraine for impeding peace at times.

Putin warned the day prior that Russia would pursue its "special military operation" objectives militarily should peaceful resolution fail, per Russian state media.

Reports indicate optimism post-meeting, with Trump telling reporters that both sides "need to reach an agreement" after too many lives lost, and plans for a follow-up Putin call.

Zelenskyy noted a "90% ready" 20-point peace framework, potentially addressing ceasefire timelines, a demilitarised zone, Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant management, Donbas territorial control, and post-crisis security guarantees.

Trump assured a "robust" security agreement involving European partners during Zelenskyy's welcome at Mar-a-Lago.

He predicted the war could "either end or go on for a long time", with peace talks in final stages and teams set to meet soon for finalisation.

Zelenskyy vowed Ukraine would do "whatever it takes" to end the conflict, while Trump sensed the process could "move very rapidly".

Based On ANI Report





