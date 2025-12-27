INS Taragiri Navy's 4th advanced stealth-guided-missile frigate under Project 17 (Alpha)





The Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has reported a robust performance across defence, merchant marine operations, digital innovation, and research throughout 2025.





This strong year reinforces IRS's stature as a pivotal technical partner for governments, shipowners, and shipyards amid rapid transformations in the maritime sector. The organisation's accomplishments reflect its adaptability to evolving demands, from fleet modernisation to sustainable technologies.





In the merchant marine domain, IRS broadened its international footprint significantly. It successfully completed its inaugural new construction project for Penguin Shipyard in Singapore, marking a key milestone in global collaboration.





Additionally, IRS Korea delivered its first Korean-built vessel for a Korean owner, showcasing expanded operational reach in East Asia.





Major global operators continued to place their trust in IRS's expertise. During 2025, vessels from industry giants CMA CGM and Maersk entered the IRS class, a testament to the organisation's technical proficiency and swift responsiveness. This influx of high-profile classifications underscores IRS's growing appeal among international shipowners seeking reliable assurance.





To capitalise on rising regional opportunities, IRS established a new office in Saudi Arabia. This expansion bolsters its presence in the Middle East, where maritime activity is surging. Since January 2025, IRS has overseen the delivery of 115 vessels of diverse sizes and purposes, both in India and abroad, highlighting sustained momentum in newbuilds.





Turning to the defence sector, IRS played a crucial role in supporting India's naval modernisation efforts. The organisation achieved a national first by completing the single classing of the Indian Navy's Fleet Support Ships. This accomplishment demonstrates IRS's capacity to handle large-scale, strategically vital projects.





IRS also contributed to the delivery and commissioning of several advanced naval vessels, including Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes, Survey Vessel Large, and Diving Support Vessels. These successes align with the Navy's push towards a more capable and versatile fleet. Furthermore, IRS supervised the refit of submarine INS Sindhukirti, an EKM-class platform.





This refit represented a ground breaking achievement, as it was the first time an Indian classification society oversaw such a complex submarine overhaul. The project highlighted IRS's evolving expertise in managing high-stakes naval platforms, paving the way for future defence collaborations.





Digital transformation emerged as a cornerstone of IRS's strategy in 2025. The organisation advanced virtual twin technology, enabling lifecycle assessments and 3D classification processes. These innovations streamline surveys and enhance predictive maintenance for vessels.





IRS also fortified its capabilities in predictive analytics and remote-ready solutions, positioning itself at the forefront of maritime digitalisation. Beyond internal advancements, the organisation influenced global discourse on nuclear propulsion for commercial shipping. It participated in a specialist roundtable at London International Shipping Week, exploring nuclear energy's role in deep-sea decarbonisation.





Participants examined how safety frameworks must adapt to support feasibility studies for nuclear-powered vessels. IRS's involvement underscores its thought leadership in sustainable propulsion amid tightening emissions regulations.





On the research front, IRS deepened its commitment to inland waterway infrastructure. In partnership with Rhenus Logistics India, it conducted a collaborative feasibility study, promoting efficient and eco-friendly domestic transport networks. The organisation also hosted a seminar in Bhavnagar on safe and sustainable ship recycling practices, fostering knowledge exchange in a critical industry segment.





Research and development initiatives propelled IRS's technical edge. The team progressed AI-driven FEML automation, computational fluid dynamics for rotor sail efficiency, and full-scale powering predictions. These efforts yielded publications in prestigious international journals, amplifying IRS's academic influence.





Further projects included hydrogen fuel risk analysis, IMDG training programs, and an underwater welding skills initiative with IIT Guwahati. IRS developed oil spill contingency plans vetted by the Indian Coast Guard for major ports and provided structural analysis for naval platforms. Contributions to IMO and IACS projects will shape forthcoming global safety standards.





Reflecting on these strides, Arun Sharma, Executive Chairman of IRS, emphasised the profound trust bestowed upon the organisation. "Our work in 2025 demonstrates the trust placed in IRS across defence and commercial shipping," he stated. "It highlights the importance of rigorous, future-ready technical assurance."





Sharma noted the maritime industry's juncture of complex regulations, emerging technologies, and shifting fuel strategies. IRS is bolstering its capabilities and research partnerships while upholding the highest safety and integrity standards for national and international clients.





Looking to 2026, IRS anticipates heightened demand for sophisticated technical services in both defence and commercial spheres. Naval projects are expected to intensify, with multi-role vessels demanding advanced lifecycle support due to their complexity.





Shipowners will likely hasten adoption of digital classification tools, as virtual twins reshape survey planning and asset management. Readiness for alternative fuels—such as hydrogen, biofuels, and methanol—is projected to surge. Long-term nuclear propulsion research will gain traction, aiding decarbonisation pathways beyond 2030.





Inland waterway development should accelerate as governments prioritise sustainable logistics. With 2025's solid foundation, IRS approaches the new year with a focus on innovation, safety, and deeper industry ties. This orientation equips it to navigate regulatory evolution and technological leaps effectively.





IRS's 2025 achievements not only affirm its technical prowess but also its strategic vision. By bridging defence imperatives with commercial innovation, the organisation stands ready to guide the maritime sector through its next transformative phase.





