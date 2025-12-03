



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has acknowledged the pressure on India from US tariffs linked to its purchases of Russian oil. He stated that Moscow recognises this challenge but will refrain from interfering in New Delhi's diplomatic relations with Washington.​





Peskov emphasised that such external pressures now influence how Russia structures its partnership with India. He explained the need for a relationship architecture insulated from third-country influences to ensure resilience.​​





Moscow admires India's sovereign approach to defining its national interests, viewing it as a hallmark of strategic autonomy in global affairs. This stance underscores Russia's respect for New Delhi's independent foreign policy decisions.​





These remarks precede Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India on 4-5 December 2025, for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin will engage with Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, marking his first trip in four years.​





The summit agenda spans political, economic, scientific, and cultural domains, with defence and energy as focal points. India seeks expanded S-400 air defence systems following their efficacy in Operation Sindoor, though no immediate announcements are anticipated.​





On energy, Moscow has extended discounts on crude shipments amid India's reduced imports due to US sanctions. Discussions will also cover the Russia-Ukraine conflict, aligning with India's calls for swift peace.​





The US has imposed high tariffs on Indian goods and pushes for curtailed Russian oil purchases, with new legislation potentially adding penalties for continued energy imports. This context elevates the summit's role in bolstering India's ties with both Russia and the US.​





India's balanced diplomacy highlights its long-standing partnership with Russia while safeguarding strategic interests amid global pressures. The Ministry of External Affairs noted the visit will review bilateral progress and set future visions for the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.​





Based On ANI Report







