



Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his recent visit to India, outlined an expansive and ambitious roadmap for India-Russia collaboration across several critical and future-facing domains.





Speaking in an interview with Aaj Tak and India Today, he emphasised the deep and multifaceted nature of the partnership that spans technology, energy, space, and defence sectors among others.





Putin underscored the significance of the nuclear power partnership, citing the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) in Tamil Nadu as a leading example of this collaboration.





He highlighted that the project stands as a symbol of the strong joint endeavour between the two countries, reflecting India's reliance on Russia for advanced and reliable nuclear technology.





Beyond nuclear energy, the Russian leader mentioned that the cooperation between India and Russia extends to several sophisticated technological fields such as space exploration, shipbuilding, and aviation. These sectors, in his words, are part of the 'forward-looking' areas that will form the backbone of the joint work agenda going forward.





Artificial Intelligence (AI) was highlighted as a particularly promising field for future cooperation. Putin recognised AI as a transformative technology that not only accelerates progress but also presents unique challenges that nations need to address together. He indicated that detailed discussions on AI collaboration would unfold in the near future.





Putin also announced that there would be imminent formal statements concerning nuclear cooperation. He pointed out that Russia remains a global leader in the manufacture and operation of nuclear power plant equipment, with the state-owned company Rosatom having built and operated 22 nuclear units worldwide. This places Russia ahead of other countries in the global nuclear power sector.





The Russian president drew attention to Russia's pioneering efforts in small nuclear power plants, which are already operational within the country.





These smaller, compact nuclear power modules can be ground-based or floating, offering a versatile solution especially suited for remote or difficult-to-access regions where large power stations or grid connections might be impractical.





Putin indicated that such small nuclear reactors would represent an excellent opportunity for India to power isolated areas where traditional infrastructure is lacking. Their deployment could significantly benefit regions requiring reliable energy solutions without the scale or complexity of large power stations.





Putin painted a picture of a robust and visionary India-Russia partnership, committed to advancing cooperation in strategically important sectors. The collaboration is set to deepen in high-technology spheres that could define the economic and security landscape for both countries well into the coming decades, with nuclear energy and AI emerging as key pillars of this evolving relationship.





Based On ANI Report







