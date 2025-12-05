



Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for an important 27-hour visit, underscoring the enduring strategic partnership between India and Russia.





This visit takes place amid a period of significant geopolitical flux, marked by a notable cooling of relations between India and the United States, the imposition of new Western sanctions on Moscow, intensified diplomatic efforts from the US to end the Ukraine conflict, and mounting international pressure on India's energy dealings with Russia.





Upon arrival at Palam airport around 6:35 pm, President Putin was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who greeted him with an embrace.





Demonstrating the closeness of their relationship, both leaders then departed from the airport together in the Prime Minister’s official car — a rare gesture that highlights the personal rapport between the two heads of government.





Following the airport reception, Prime Minister Modi hosted President Putin for a private dinner at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. This dinner, which lasted about three hours, was a reciprocal gesture echoing the hospitality extended to Modi during his visit to Moscow in July of the previous year. The setting allowed for candid and extended discussions, reflecting the importance both leaders place on their bilateral relationship.





Throughout the evening, Prime Minister Modi shared moments from the visit on X (formerly Twitter), posting photographs of their meeting at the airport, their time together in the car, and later during the private dinner. Modi emphasised the historical strength and mutual benefit of the India-Russia friendship, pointing to their collaboration as a time-tested foundation that has served both nations well.





One poignant moment of the visit was Modi presenting President Putin with a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, translated into Russian. The Prime Minister remarked that the teachings of the Gita inspire millions worldwide, signalling a gesture of cultural diplomacy that goes beyond political and strategic ties, connecting on a spiritual and philosophical level.





The main summit is scheduled for Friday, beginning with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a working lunch at Hyderabad House. This venue traditionally hosts India’s highest-level bilateral talks, where core discussions on trade, defence, energy cooperation, and global geopolitical issues are expected to take place.





President Putin will also pay homage at Rajghat in the morning hours, honouring Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy. This act symbolises respect for Indian national values and serves as a reminder of the enduring people-to-people ties that underpin official state relations.





Further into the day, Putin is set to inaugurate a new India-based channel of the Russian state broadcaster, a strategic move to increase Russian presence and influence in Indian media and cultural spaces. This launch aligns with efforts to strengthen communication and mutual understanding between the two countries.





The day’s official proceedings will culminate in a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in honour of the Russian leader. This event will provide a ceremonial close to the visit, with dignitaries and officials from both sides showcasing their commitment to deeper cooperation and partnership.





President Putin is expected to depart India late in the evening around 9 pm, concluding a visit that has sent a clear message about the resilience and depth of India-Russia ties at a time when global alliances and pressures are rapidly evolving.





Agencies







