



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture of personally receiving Russian President Vladimir Putin at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport underscores the immense strategic value India places on its relationship with Russia.





Such a welcome is extremely rare and demonstrates the premium New Delhi accords to leaders with whom it shares close diplomatic ties, especially in a complex geopolitical environment where India is navigating sanctions and pressures from the West.





This personal reception from the Prime Minister is not a routine occurrence. Over the past 11 years, PM Modi has extended this honour to only six world leaders, highlighting the exclusivity and significance of the gesture.





Each time it has been enacted, it has reflected the critical importance India attaches to the relationship with the visiting country, reinforcing deep bilateral cooperation and shared strategic interests.





The first leader to receive such an honoured welcome was Barack Obama in 2015, when he visited India as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade. That visit was pivotal in reigniting stalled nuclear agreements between the two nations, marking a breakthrough in a protracted diplomatic effort which had lingered for six years. Modi’s reception was thus symbolic of the renewed Indo-US strategic partnership.





In April 2017, Modi greeted Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, at the airport. This visit was notable due to Sheikh Hasina returning after a seven-year hiatus amid a politically sensitive backdrop involving the Teesta water-sharing negotiations. Modi’s gesture signalled the strategic importance India places on maintaining stable and cooperative relations with its eastern neighbour, despite unresolved issues.





Later the same year, Shinzo Abe, then Prime Minister of Japan, was also accorded a similar reception at Ahmedabad’s international airport. Modi and Abe shared a close personal rapport, mirrored in efforts to intensify bilateral ties, particularly through the ambitious infrastructure project of developing India’s first bullet train connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Modi’s welcoming of Abe at the airport underscored Japan’s vital role as a key strategic and economic partner.





In 2020, United States President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad attracted significant attention and a grand rally for 100,000 people at Motera stadium. Modi receiving Trump at the airport reinforced the importance of the Indo-US relationship, particularly amid intensifying global geopolitical dynamics and growing defence and economic cooperation between the two nations.





January 2024 saw the Prime Minister receiving UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport. The visit coincided with the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, emphasising India’s growing economic and diplomatic relationship with the Gulf region. Modi’s gesture reaffirmed the significance India attributes to strengthening ties with Gulf countries, which are key partners in energy, investments, and strategic cooperation.





Earlier this year, in February 2025, PM Modi personally welcomed Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, in Delhi. Like the UAE, Qatar is a critical partner for India in the Gulf region, especially concerning energy security and economic ties. This reception reflected India’s continued effort to deepen strategic engagement with Gulf states amid an evolving regional security landscape.





The recent reception of Vladimir Putin stands out, not just because of the rarity of the gesture but also due to the underlying strategic context. India faces US sanctions linked to its import of Russian oil, yet maintains robust defence and energy ties with Moscow. Modi’s personal welcome is a clear indication of India’s commitment to uphold and protect this longstanding strategic relationship amidst global pressures.





These airport receptions by PM Modi highlight a consistent pattern: each welcome is reserved for leaders whose visits mark a significant milestone or reinforce crucial aspects of India's foreign policy. The personal touch Modi brings to international diplomacy helps cultivate trust and warmth, strengthening bilateral ties that are sensitive, strategic, and deeply valued.





Agencies







