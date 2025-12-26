



The Indian military stands poised to significantly enhance its combat readiness in 2026 through the induction of an extensive array of advanced weapons and systems.





Officials familiar with the developments have revealed that this ambitious rollout includes fighter jets, warships, an indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, locally produced transport aircraft, basic trainers, missiles, long-range rockets, and various loitering munitions.





Among the most anticipated additions is the TEJAS MK-1A, whose delivery has faced repeated delays. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) now plans to hand over at least five of these jets to the Indian Air Force by the close of the financial year 2025-26, a scaled-back target from an initial aim of ten aircraft.





The Indian Air Force has committed to procuring a total of 180 TEJAS MK-1As through two contracts worth a combined ₹1.1 lakh crore. The first order for 83 jets was signed in February 2021, followed by a second for 97 fighters in September 2025. Notably, no deliveries have occurred to date, with the inaugural aircraft from the 2021 contract originally slated for March 2024.





A pivotal naval commissioning early in 2026 will see the entry into service of the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Aridaman. This vessel marks the third in the Arihant-class for the Indian Navy, functioning as a stealthy platform for launching nuclear-armed missiles. A fourth submarine, codenamed S-4*, is scheduled for 2027.





The commissioning of INS Arighaat, the second indigenous SSBN, took place in Visakhapatnam in August 2024, bolstering India's nuclear triad—the capability to deploy strategic nuclear weapons from land, sea, and air. Only the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and China possess comparable submarine-based nuclear delivery systems.





India's inaugural indigenous SSBN, the 6,000-tonne INS Arihant, entered service nine years ago and completed its first deterrence patrol in 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed this milestone as a robust retort to nuclear blackmail, underscoring its strategic significance.





The Indian Air Force will also induct its first indigenously assembled C-295 transport aircraft in 2026 under a ₹21,935-crore agreement with Airbus Defence and Space and TATA Advanced Systems Limited. Signed in September 2021 for 56 planes, the contract has seen Airbus deliver 16 aircraft in fly-away condition, while the remainder undergo final assembly at Tata's facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.





The initial made-in-India C-295 is set to roll out from Vadodara in September 2026, with the final 39 expected by August 2031. This programme represents a major step towards self-reliance in military transport aviation.





On the naval front, four Project 17A stealth frigates—Taragiri, Mahendragiri, Dunagiri, and Vindhyagiri—will join the fleet by August-September 2026. Valued at ₹45,000 crore, the Nilgiri-class P-17A builds on the Shivalik-class (P-17) with substantial upgrades in stealth, sensors, and weaponry. Three such frigates are already operational.





Additional systems entering service include next-generation Akash surface-to-air missiles and drones tailored for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). The lineup also encompasses long-range rockets and diverse loitering munitions, further diversifying the military's precision-strike capabilities.





These inductions form part of a broader push towards self-reliance, with the Navy targeting full atmanirbharta by 2047, coinciding with India's centenary of independence. Currently, around 60 warships are under construction across Indian shipyards, reflecting sustained momentum in domestic defence manufacturing.





This comprehensive infusion of platforms addresses longstanding gaps in India's defence posture, particularly amid evolving regional threats. By integrating cutting-edge indigenous and collaborative technologies, the armed forces aim to project enhanced deterrence and operational versatility into the late 2020s and beyond.





Based On HT Report







