



The Ministry of Defence has imposed a firm 2026 deadline for the Gas Turbine Research Establishment to certify the indigenous Dry Kaveri engine, positioning it as a pivotal requirement for securing Cabinet Committee on Security clearance for the Ghatak Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle project.





This target underscores a strategic shift towards synchronising engine maturation with airframe development, aiming to avert the protracted delays that have hindered prior Indian aerospace endeavours.





The Dry Kaveri, a non-afterburning variant of the original Kaveri turbofan designed for the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, delivers approximately 49 kN of thrust, rendering it apt for the stealthy, long-endurance missions of the Ghatak UCAV.





Ministry officials have explicitly rejected interim foreign engine options, insisting on deploying the indigenous powerplant from the programme's inception to bolster self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Crucial high-altitude flight trials for the Dry Kaveri are slated aboard an Ilyushin Il-76 testbed in Russia, with successful outcomes by 2026 serving as the chief benchmark for advancing to full-scale prototype funding.





These overseas evaluations will validate the engine's performance across operational envelopes, complementing prior ground tests and simulations that have affirmed its reliability and thrust stability.





Parallel validation efforts include integrating the engine on a Tejas Limited Series Production aircraft post-2030 purely as a flying testbed for risk mitigation and envelope expansion, without operational deployment on that platform.





Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the Development Cum Production Partner for the Ghatak programme, marking a substantive private sector contribution to India's autonomous aviation ambitions.





Recent milestones encompass the completion of the Dry Kaveri integration, static performance testing, and critical design reviews, alongside wind tunnel data and mission simulations that have propelled manufacturing activities forward.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh highlighted the engine's repurposing for UCAVs like Ghatak, noting its 49-51 kN dry thrust post-Russia testing, with potential afterburner upgrades targeting 73-75 kN for future scalability.





The first production-quality Dry Kaveri engine, handed over in September 2025, now undergoes baseline validation and endurance checks, with subsequent units D2 and D3 earmarked for 150-hour runs and altitude trials in 2026.





This accelerated timeline aligns with ongoing airframe design reviews and control law studies, positioning the Ghatak as India's flagship stealth UCAV capable of internal weapons carriage and autonomous operations.





Historically, the Kaveri program has endured over 1,700 hours of testing since the 1980s, including prior Russia high-altitude simulations, yet persistent challenges necessitated this UAV-focused derivative.





The MoD's resolve reflects broader geopolitical imperatives, fortifying India's propulsion sovereignty amid regional tensions and diminishing reliance on imported technologies.





Achievement of the 2026 certification would unlock vital funding before the current financial cycle lapses, catalysing prototype development and potentially operational induction by the early 2030s.





Stakeholders anticipate that this engine-platform synergy will redefine Indian defence manufacturing, integrating advanced stealth features, AI-driven autonomy, and indigenous subsystems seamlessly.





Agencies





​