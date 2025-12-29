



Engine delivery delays for the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-1A continue to hinder Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's schedule to the Indian Air Force, exacerbating squadron shortages amid ongoing reliance on foreign suppliers like GE Aerospace.





Rolls-Royce has proposed a strategic partnership to co-develop a next-generation 110-130 kN engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, positioning India as its third home market with full design work, technology transfer, and joint intellectual property ownership conducted domestically.





This pitch from Rolls-Royce executive vice president Sashi Mukundan emphasises the firm's global expertise and prior Indian collaborations, arguing it offers strategic control through IP ownership to overcome manufacturing complexities.





The proposal extends beyond aviation, suggesting aero-engine derivatives for electric and hybrid naval propulsion, leveraging Rolls-Royce's marinisation capabilities to build a shared supply chain viable for limited naval volumes.





Such dual-use potential aligns with India's self-reliance push, as Rolls-Royce envisions scalable turbofan variants from the AMCA core for future military transports and civilian aircraft by the National Aerospace Laboratories.





However, France's Safran appears to hold an edge, having been selected in mid-2025 for co-developing a 110-120 kN engine with DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment, prioritised for its shorter 10-year timeline matching AMCA MK-2 production by 2035.

​

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed progress with Safran earlier in 2025, noting steps towards indigenous fifth-generation engine manufacturing, building on prior ties like the Shakti turboshaft and Aravalli projects.





Safran's bid, derived from its M88 core but scaled up with supercruise and full tech transfer including single-crystal blades, outpaced Rolls-Royce despite the latter's variable cycle engine offer for sixth-generation adaptability.





Ongoing TEJAS delays stem from GE's F404 supply bottlenecks, worsened by pandemic disruptions and engineer shortages, prompting HAL to use reserve Category B engines temporarily while aiming for first deliveries by March 2025 and 180 jets by 2031.





This vulnerability underscores the urgency for AMCA propulsion independence, as foreign dependence inflates lifecycle costs for fleets like Su-30 and TEJAS.





India's indigenous efforts, such as the revived Kaveri engine by GTRE, show promise but remain limited; cleared for in-flight tests on the Ghatak UCAV in late 2024, its dry variant suits unmanned roles while an afterburning derivative eyes broader applications post-Safran audit.





A ₹61,000 crore Safran deal and ₹654 billion national investment through 2035 signal commitment to nine prototypes scaling to 140 kN for AMCA and naval Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter.

​

Rolls-Royce persists with discussions into late 2025, potentially for sixth-gen upgrades or alternatives, as no final contract locks out competitors amid evaluations balancing timelines, IP depth, and geopolitics like US export controls.





True self-reliance hinges on robust tech transfer, domestic ecosystems for upgrades, and supply chain resilience, lest partnerships merely prolong import crutches.

​

Naval synergies add strategic value; Safran's or Rolls-Royce's aero-cores could underpin marine gas turbines, justifying scaled production across air and sea domains without dedicated naval lines. As IAF squadrons dwindle from MiG-21 retirements, AMCA's success will define aerial superiority, with engine choice testing India's resolve against complexity.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







