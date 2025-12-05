



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held high-level talks with his Russian counterpart, Andrei Belousov, in New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in India-Russia defence cooperation amid President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit.





The two leaders first paid tributes at the National War Memorial before proceeding to bilateral discussions at the Manekshaw Centre, underscoring the deep mutual respect and strategic alignment between the nations.





This meeting aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen military ties, especially as Russia's State Duma recently approved the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics (RELOS) agreement, signed earlier in February.​​





The agenda prominently featured the S-500 air defence system, often likened to India's 'Sudarshan Chakra' or 'Kavach' shield, aimed at fortifying airspace against advanced threats.





Discussions sought to expedite delivery of the remaining S-400 regiments, building on the system's proven efficacy during Operation Sindhur, where it demonstrated exceptional operational success.





India Today analysts, including Shivani Sharma, emphasised how integrating the S-500 would enhance the comprehensive air defence architecture announced by the Prime Minister on 15 August.​​





Proposals for the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets also took centre stage, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov describing it as the world's finest aircraft and signalling Moscow's readiness for expanded collaboration.





Talks extended to technology transfer, spares support, and Su-30 overhauls, reflecting a commitment to joint ventures like BrahMos. The RELOS pact promises mutual logistics benefits, including shared bases, refuelling, repairs, and potential Arctic energy ties, while extending Russian presence in the Indian Ocean.​​





These engagements occur against a backdrop of geopolitical flux, with India balancing longstanding Russian partnerships against Western pressures, including US sanctions under President Trump. No immediate military deals were signed, but the meetings signal strong intent for future acquisitions, including civil nuclear advancements like compact reactors.





Experts such as Gaurav Sawant and retired naval officers highlighted the dual pillars of defence and energy in bilateral relations, positioning this as a strategic message to global powers.​​





The summit precedes the 23rd annual India-Russia bilateral summit, celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership, with expectations of major announcements on defence and trade.





This reaffirmation of ties comes despite Ukraine-related tensions, as Rajnath Singh emphasised continuity in military collaboration. Overall, the discussions pave the way for enhanced interoperability and indigenous capabilities through Russian technology infusion.​​





Based On India Today Video Report







