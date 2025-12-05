



Four years after their last face-to-face meeting in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin convened once again in New Delhi on 5 December 2025, marking an event of considerable symbolic and strategic importance.





This interaction was not merely diplomatic protocol but a demonstration of a deep-rooted relationship, reflecting a recalibration of their longstanding friendship amid a rapidly evolving global geopolitical landscape.





President Putin’s arrival in Delhi on Thursday was met with a warm reception by PM Modi, who personally welcomed him, breaking with official protocol. The two leaders shared a car ride from Palam Airport to the Prime Minister’s residence, symbolising the exceptional bond between India and Russia that transcends routine diplomacy, economic ties or defence cooperation.





The Prime Minister gifted President Putin a copy of the Bhagavad Gita translated into Russian, highlighting the cultural and spiritual dimension of their relationship and offering a gesture of goodwill steeped in Indian heritage.





The welcoming ceremony further reinforced this sentiment, with Modi greeting Putin warmly with a hug and traditional Indian dance performances marking the occasion. PM Modi’s public statements on social media branded the relationship as "time-tested," emphasising its enduring value and the mutual benefits it brings to their nations’ peoples.





During President Putin’s two-day visit, the leaders were scheduled to hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, where they would discuss an extensive range of cooperative initiatives. These would include enhancing collaboration in defence, trade, science and technology, as well as in cultural and humanitarian fields.





The summit was expected to underscore the strategic partnership that has been a cornerstone of India’s foreign relations, particularly reflecting Moscow’s historical political and military support to New Delhi.





Expert voices reinforced the visit's significance. Former diplomat Arun Singh highlighted the relationship's historical context, noting Russia’s continuous political backing, including at the United Nations Security Council.





His experience serving in Moscow during both Soviet and post-Soviet periods lent weight to his observations that the partnership carries mutual confidence and historical depth, which has remained resilient despite global realignments.





President Putin, speaking from the Kremlin prior to his visit, lauded PM Modi’s leadership, describing him as a resolute and principled leader who resists external pressures, including from the United States. Putin characterised Modi’s stance as firm yet non-confrontational, reflecting a shared strategic approach by India and Russia to safeguard their lawful rights without provoking conflict. This portrayal by Putin not only accentuated personal admiration but also affirmed the alignment of both countries on principles of sovereign decision-making and strategic autonomy.





The personal rapport between the two leaders was also emphasised by President Putin, who described their relationship as grounded in trust and long-term cooperation, both professional and personal.





This visit marked Putin’s first to India since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022, a factor that added further geopolitical gravitas to the discussions and reflected the evolving contours of the international order.





The visit included formal ceremonial elements like a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan and a respectful homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, reinforcing the diplomatic gravity and historic dimension of the gathering.





Bilateral talks at Hyderabad House were structured in both restricted formats and full delegations to ensure thorough discussions on the agenda.





Several agreements were to be sealed during the visit that would deepen cooperation across trade, economy, agriculture, and academic exchanges. The Kremlin outlined the expansive scope of their talks to include political dialogue, economic partnerships, scientific and technological collaboration, as well as cultural and humanitarian engagement.





The leaders were also poised to exchange views on pressing international and regional issues, reinforcing their commitment to mutual understanding in a volatile global context.





The Ministry of External Affairs in India detailed that the visit provided an opportunity to review the progress of bilateral relations and chart a forward-looking vision to strengthen the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ between the two countries.





Both sides agreed on the importance of continuous engagement and expanded cooperation to navigate regional and global challenges together.





This meeting represented far more than routine diplomacy. It signalled a reaffirmation of India-Russia ties at a moment of shifting alliances in the world order, reflecting shared strategic interests, mutual respect, and a desire to deepen collaboration across multiple domains.





The Modi-Putin interaction set a tone of confidence and optimism about the future direction of this historic partnership, highlighting its enduring relevance in the face of global uncertainty.





