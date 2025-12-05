



A group of 42 U.S. lawmakers has issued a strong statement decrying Pakistan’s worsening human rights crisis, urging the Trump administration to hold Pakistan’s military accountable and call for the release of political prisoners





US lawmakers have written a strongly worded letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling for immediate sanctions against Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir.





In a rare move, 44 members of the US Congress expressed deep concern about the rapidly deteriorating political and human rights situation in Pakistan. Their letter highlights an alarming rise in authoritarianism and military dominance over civilian governance.





The lawmakers accuse Pakistan’s military leadership of effectively running the government behind the scenes, marginalising elected officials and crushing dissent.





They point to widespread violations of fundamental rights and freedoms, including the targeting of journalists and critics. Pakistani-American citizens living abroad have reportedly been intimidated or threatened for speaking out against the regime’s abuses, amplifying concerns about cross-border repression.





One particularly chilling example cited in the letter involves Virginia-based investigative journalist Ahmed Noorani, who has reported extensively on corruption within the Pakistani army. After his reporting, his two brothers living in Pakistan were allegedly abducted and held for over a month, suggesting a direct retaliation against dissent by the military establishment. Another case involves the abduction of the brother-in-law of famous musician Salman Ahmed, who was later released only following intervention by American officials.





The MPs also raised serious doubts about the credibility of Pakistan’s 2024 general elections. They referenced independent investigations like the ‘Pattan Report’ and statements from the US State Department that pointed to widespread rigging and electoral manipulation.





According to their letter, these irregularities facilitated the installation of a “puppet government” which presents the façade of legitimacy while remaining tightly controlled by the military.





Further alarming is the concern over a recent ruling by Pakistan’s Supreme Court that allows ordinary civilians to be tried in military courts. This development is perceived as a blatant subversion of civilian judicial authority and an extension of military control over civil society. The lawmakers argue that these actions contribute to the erosion of democratic norms and institutional independence in Pakistan.





The letter demands that the US government impose strict sanctions on key Pakistani officials responsible for these abuses. They suggest possible measures, including a full visa ban preventing travel to the US for those involved in human rights violations or intimidation of Americans and their relatives. Additionally, the freezing of assets and financial transactions under the Global Magnitsky Act is urged as a way to apply economic pressure on the regime.





In 2025, Army Chief Asim Munir met US political leaders twice, including two meetings with Donald Trump — one of them a closed-door lunch at the White House. These engagements occurred despite significant protests by the Pakistani diaspora in America, who publicly denounced Munir as a dictator and human rights violator.





US lawmakers also called for the immediate release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other political prisoners. They warned that failing to uphold legal freedoms undermines the rule of law in Pakistan and exacerbates instability. The letter stresses that decisive American action would affirm the country’s commitment to human rights, protect Pakistani-American citizens from persecution, and contribute to peace in the region.





Imran Khan’s family was allowed to meet him on 2 December after 27 days of separation, which followed a week of denied visitations that sparked rumours of his death in custody. The resulting outrage led to large-scale protests and heightened security alerts between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Khan’s sister publicly addressed the media after her visit to Adiala Jail, adding further attention to his detention conditions.





Meanwhile, Pakistan’s internal political dynamics seem increasingly fraught. There has been a delay in appointing Asim Munir as Chief of Defence Forces, a formal role elevating him to Supreme Commander of all armed forces.





PM Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly stalled signing the relevant notification, even as he travelled abroad in late November. This pause suggests tensions or disagreements within Pakistan’s ruling elite regarding the army’s expanding influence.





The US lawmakers’ letter marks a significant escalation in international scrutiny of Pakistan’s governance and military control. It reflects growing frustration within the US Congress about Pakistan’s trajectory towards dictatorship and its impact on regional security and human rights.





The proposed sanctions and diplomatic pressure could further complicate US-Pakistan relations amid ongoing geopolitical shifts and the military’s entrenched power in Islamabad.





