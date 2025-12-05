



Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov reaffirmed the enduring strength of the relationship between Russia and India during the 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation ministerial meeting.





Addressing the Indian delegation led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Belousov highlighted the deep-rooted and time-tested friendship between the two nations, founded on mutual respect and a shared historical tradition.





Belousov emphasised that the bond between Russia and India goes beyond diplomatic ties, describing it as a “solid, time-proven friendship.” He remarked on discussions held en route to the meeting, noting that both countries share profound cultural and historical links that are characteristic of the Russian and Indian people. This sense of a common ground formed the backdrop for further military and strategic cooperation.





Upon arrival in India, Belousov expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Indian hosts. He thanked his Indian counterparts for their gracious reception, underlining the friendly atmosphere that characterises bilateral meetings and exchanges. The personal warmth added to the positive spirit of the ongoing cooperation between both countries.





The Russian Defence Minister stressed the strategic importance of the partnership, describing bilateral relations as crucial not only for regional stability in South Asia but also for global security. He recalled the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945) celebrated in 2025 and thanked the Indian delegation for participating in the commemorative activities held in Moscow. This gesture symbolised the historical bonds and shared values between the two countries.





In recognition of the occasion of India’s Navy Day, Belousov extended his congratulations to the Indian naval forces. He acknowledged Russia’s active cooperation with India in the modernisation and development of its Army, Air Force, and Navy. The Russian Defence Minister underscored the comprehensive nature of military collaboration, which spans training, technology sharing, and joint strategic planning.





Belousov highlighted the role of the Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation as a central platform for driving effective and mutually advantageous decisions. He noted that the commission is dedicated to enhancing bilateral defence collaboration and that the meeting’s purpose was to review past achievements and define new priorities for future engagement.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the same event, reaffirmed Russia’s status as a strategic partner in defence and technology for India despite recent geopolitical shifts. He pointed to the upcoming summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a key moment to further consolidate the special privileged partnership between Russia and India.





Singh’s remarks emphasised the continuity and resilience of the bilateral defence relationship, which remains a cornerstone of India’s military modernisation efforts and strategic autonomy. Both ministers conveyed a strong message that the India-Russia defence partnership continues to evolve, guided by shared interests and common goals amid a changing global security environment.





Based On ANI Report







