



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced deep concern over reports of an alleged drone attack targeting the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Novgorod Region.





This statement, posted on X on 30 December 2025, underscores India's call for all parties to prioritise diplomatic channels amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.





Moscow claims Ukraine launched 91 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the presidential residence overnight on 29 December. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that air defences intercepted and destroyed all drones, reporting no casualties or property damage.





Lavrov warned that Russia would respond decisively, with the timing and targets of retaliatory measures already determined. Despite the incident, he affirmed Moscow's commitment to ongoing peace negotiations, though it would prompt a review of Russia's stance.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy categorically dismissed the allegations as "fabrications" and "typical Russian lies". He accused Moscow of inventing the story to justify further assaults on Ukraine, including Kyiv, and to derail diplomatic progress.





Zelenskyy highlighted Russia's past targeting of Ukrainian sites, such as the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv. He emphasised Ukraine's dedication to joint efforts with US President Donald Trump's team to foster peace.





Modi's intervention aligns with his post's urging: "Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them."





The Novgorod residence, located about 360 km north of Moscow between the capital and St Petersburg, represents a high-profile target if the claims hold. No confirmation exists on Putin's presence during the purported attack.





This episode unfolds against recent US-mediated diplomacy, including Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on 28 December. The Florida summit aimed to advance peace talks in the four-year war, with Trump later describing discussions with Putin as positive.





Trump hosted Zelenskyy amid broader engagements involving European leaders from France, Finland, Poland, Norway, Italy, the UK, Germany, NATO, and the European Commission. Plans emerged for a January follow-up in Washington.





Zelenskyy's rebuttal specifically referenced undermining "achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team", linking the alleged incident to stalled progress. Russia, meanwhile, maintains the attack justifies hardening its position.





India's balanced stance reflects longstanding ties with Russia while advocating restraint. Modi's remarks echo prior calls for de-escalation, positioning New Delhi as a potential mediator in the protracted conflict.





As peace talks teeter, the disputed drone strike risks inflaming tensions just as US involvement gains momentum under President Trump, inaugurated earlier in 2025. Both sides accuse the other of sabotage, complicating ceasefire prospects.





Based On ANI Report





