



Israel's Consul-General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, has described India and Israel as strategic allies and steadfast partners in the global fight against terrorism. Speaking in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, Revach emphasised the shared challenges both nations face from terrorist activities along their borders.





He noted that these common threats have forged a robust alliance, with both countries collaborating closely on security and intelligence matters. Revach highlighted how Israel's combat-proven capabilities are being shared with Indian partners, strengthening defence cooperation between the two democracies.





This partnership builds on longstanding ties, particularly evident during commemorations of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, whose 17th anniversary Revach recently addressed. He pointed out that the similar terror threats confronting India and Israel have drawn them closer, enhancing joint efforts in counter-terrorism.





Beyond security, Revach showcased the burgeoning agricultural collaboration during his visit to a local citrus farm. He praised Israel's advanced technologies, such as drip irrigation—originally invented in Israel—which are now benefiting Indian farmers by improving yield efficiency.





Israeli fertilisers and expert guidance are also being integrated into local practices, Revach explained. "They use Israeli fertiliser, and they also use the Israeli experts who are coming here to work together with the local farmers to guide them how to produce more yield from every field," he told reporters.





Revach underscored Israel's expertise in agriculture despite its arid conditions, positioning it as a valuable partner for India's vast farming sector. These initiatives demonstrate practical technology transfer, helping Indian growers optimise resources amid climate challenges.





In a cultural outreach, the Consul-General visited the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur. He described the organisation's activities as "very impressive," particularly their work with the youth to connect them to India's cultural roots, heritage, and history.





"It was important for me because actually it's the hard core and the base of the culture and the heritage here in India," Revach remarked. He paid tributes to RSS founders Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar, sharing details of the visit on X (formerly Twitter).





This engagement reflects Israel's interest in understanding India's socio-cultural fabric, fostering people-to-people ties alongside official partnerships. Revach's itinerary in Nagpur thus blended diplomacy, technology sharing, and cultural appreciation.





The remarks come amid evolving geopolitical dynamics, with India-Israel relations reaching new heights in defence, agriculture, and innovation. Both nations continue to leverage their synergies to address mutual security concerns while promoting economic and technological advancement.





Revach's visit underscores the multifaceted Indo-Israeli alliance, poised to deepen further in 2026.





Based On ANI Report







