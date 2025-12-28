



MSA Global Technology has achieved a landmark milestone by becoming the first company in India to manufacture all-metal barrels for the Grad BM-21 multiple rocket launcher system.





This development marks a significant step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning with India's broader indigenisation efforts, reported Alpha Defense on its X.com handle.





The Indian Army conducted firing trials using 15 rockets from one of these indigenously produced barrels, successfully passing Phase-1 certification. This trial validated the barrel's performance under operational conditions, demonstrating its reliability and endurance.





For Phase-2 trials, five additional barrels will enable a full 6-barrel salvo firing configuration, using identical units to ensure uniformity and repeatability. This progression underscores the system's readiness for integrated multi-barrel operations, a critical capability for the BM-21 Grad's area saturation role.





The barrels represent a fully indigenised solution, eliminating dependence on foreign imports for this key component of the Soviet-era BM-21 system, which remains a mainstay in the Indian Army's artillery inventory. Development commenced in 2018, reflecting years of sustained innovation in high-precision engineering.





Close collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and NABL-accredited laboratories played a pivotal role in this endeavour. These partnerships facilitated advanced metallurgy research, alloy selection, and rigorous testing to withstand extreme thermal loads and rapid firing sequences.





MSA Global Technology & Engineering Pvt Ltd, established in 2015-2016 with headquarters in Delhi and facilities in Bengaluru, specialises in precision manufacturing for aerospace and defence sectors. The company's expertise in machining high-performance materials like titanium and nickel alloys proved instrumental in producing these complex, tight-tolerance barrels.





The BM-21 Grad, a 122 mm self-propelled multiple rocket launcher featuring 40 tubes on a truck chassis, delivers high-volume rocket salvos for battlefield support. India's ongoing upgrades, including indigenous ammunition and now barrels, enhance its mobility and effectiveness across diverse terrains.





This achievement bolsters the Indian Army's operational autonomy, reduces supply chain vulnerabilities, and positions MSA Global as a key player in the defence ecosystem. Phase-2 success could pave the way for larger-scale production and integration into active rocket regiments.





Recent Indian Army initiatives, such as RFIs for 122 mm Grad ammunition, complement this barrel indigenisation by fostering a complete domestic supply chain. Partnerships like Apollo Micro Systems' MoU for rocket motors further signal momentum in multi-barrel rocket system localisation.





Based On Alpha Defense Report

