The Defence Research and Development Organisation's Laboratory for Electronics and Radar Development (DRDO–LRDE) has advanced significantly in its MMFD (Multi-Mode Firefinder Radar) program, with the techno-commercial evaluation phase now complete.





This milestone recommends multiple industry partners for subsequent stages, marking a key step towards productionisation of this advanced radar-related system. Shortlisted vendors include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Alpha Design Technologies, ICOMM Tele Limited, and AMPL, reflecting a strategic push for diverse industrial collaboration.





​Financial bids from these vendors are presently under evaluation, a critical juncture that will determine contract awards and timelines for development or procurement. This process aligns with DRDO's broader procurement protocols, where techno-commercial bids precede financial scrutiny to ensure technical viability and cost-effectiveness.





Open-source intelligence reports from late December 2025 confirm the evaluation's completion, underscoring the program's momentum amid India's ongoing defence indigenisation efforts.





LRDE, located in Bangalore, specialises in designing ground-based, airborne, and shipborne radar systems, alongside enabling technologies for modern air defence networks. The MMFD program, referenced in tender codes such as LRDE/MMFD-PUR, likely pertains to Multi-Mode Fire Direction or a multi-function radar derivative, building on LRDE's legacy in phased array and fire control radars.





Such systems enhance target tracking, multi-missile guidance, and networked operations, vital for integrating with platforms like the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk III maritime patrol radar.





The involvement of established players like HAL and L&T, alongside specialised firms such as Alpha Design and ICOMM Tele, signals a Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) model similar to recent initiatives for AESA radars like Virupaksha.





HAL brings aerospace integration expertise, while L&T offers precision manufacturing for radar hardware; Alpha Design and ICOMM contribute in RF subsystems and tele-systems, with AMPL supporting ancillary electronics. This consortium approach fosters technology transfer and scales production for Indian Armed Forces requirements.





Recent DRDO tenders under LRDE/MMFD-PUR/25-26, including hardware for ALH Mk III radars, indicate active procurement with earnest money deposits up to ₹62.72 lakh and bid validities of 180 days.





These align with eProcurement System listings, where financial evaluations follow technical clearances, ensuring transparency in a single- or limited-tender framework. The program's progression supports India's self-reliance in radar technologies, complementing systems like the Multi-Function Fire Control Radar (MFCR) for air defence.





As financial bids progress, outcomes could accelerate MMFD's deployment, potentially enhancing surveillance and fire control for Army, Air Force, and Navy applications.





This development occurs against a backdrop of heightened focus on indigenous radars, with LRDE's innovations like INDRA and Rajendra already inducted into service. Industry observers anticipate contract announcements in early 2026, bolstering India's defence ecosystem.





