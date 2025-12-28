



AST SpaceMobile's Bluebird Block-2 satellite, designated Bluebird-6, achieved a successful deployment into low Earth orbit on 24 December 2025 aboard ISRO's LVM-3-M6 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.





This marked the first launch of a Block-2 satellite from Indian soil, validating a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm, and the US-based firm. The mission unfolded flawlessly after a 15-minute flight, with the spacecraft separating precisely into its intended orbit.





Bluebird-6 stands as the largest commercial communications array ever placed in low Earth orbit, boasting a phased array antenna spanning nearly 2,400 square feet—three times the size of the earlier Bluebird 1-5 satellites launched in September 2024.





Approximately 3.5 times larger overall, it delivers tenfold the data capacity of its predecessors, supporting peak rates up to 120 Mbps for voice, video, 4G, and 5G applications directly to unmodified smartphones. Engineered for both commercial and government use, the satellite enables seamless connectivity without specialised hardware, leveraging AST SpaceMobile's portfolio of over 3,800 patents.





The launch coincided with ISRO's sixth operational flight of the LVM-3, dubbed the "Bahubali" rocket for its reliability, having previously carried missions like Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and OneWeb constellations.





LVM-3-M6, with a lift-off mass of 640 tons and height of 43.5 metres, accommodated Bluebird-6 as its heaviest payload to date from India, underscoring the rocket's prowess in handling 4,200 kg to geosynchronous transfer orbit. This collaboration highlights India's growing role in global commercial space launches.





AST SpaceMobile's Chief Operating Officer, Shanti B Gupta, confirmed at a post-launch press conference that Bluebird-6 will commence operations in the coming weeks, aligning with expectations for rapid activation. Gupta, promoted to COO in June 2024 after serving as Chief Accounting Officer, oversees operations, supply chain, and cost efficiencies critical to the firm's scaling phase. Her statement emphasised the satellite's readiness to deliver space-based cellular broadband globally.





Chairman and CEO Abel Avellan hailed the deployment as a "breakthrough moment," crediting years of US innovation and manufacturing at facilities in Midland, Texas. He noted that with Bluebird-6 in orbit, the company transitions to scaled deployment, on track to provide cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide. Avellan affirmed the firm's momentum toward launching 45 to 60 Block-2 satellites by the end of 2026, with missions slated every one to two months.





This aggressive cadence includes slots on Indian rockets as early as January 2026, alongside partnerships with launch providers like Blue Origin's New Glenn. AST SpaceMobile has secured ties with over 50 mobile network operators serving nearly three billion subscribers, including AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, and Vodafone Idea, blending licensed and partner spectrum for flexible coverage. The constellation aims for 90 satellites to enable true global service, with 243 planned by 2028.





Bluebird Block-2 represents a leap in direct-to-device technology, promising ubiquitous connectivity for texts, streaming, and data in remote or underserved areas.





Unlike ground-based networks, these satellites operate in low Earth orbit to minimise latency while supporting standard devices. The partnership with ISRO not only boosts AST's timeline but also positions India as a key hub for next-generation satellite deployments.





As operations begin, Bluebird-6 will contribute to initial coverage across the United States and select markets, paving the way for continuous broadband from space. This milestone reinforces AST SpaceMobile's vision of eliminating connectivity gaps, with future launches accelerating the build-out of a transformative network. The successful Indo-US collaboration signals a new era in commercial space endeavours.





Agencies







