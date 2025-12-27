



The Indian Coast Guard has signed a significant contract with L&T Precision Engineering & Systems for the supply of six Rail-Less Helo Traversing Systems (RLHTS), destined for its indigenously constructed Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs).





This agreement, inked on Friday at Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi, aligns seamlessly with the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The signing ceremony involved the Principal Director (Air Acquisition) from the Coast Guard and a Vice President from L&T, conducted under the watchful eye of the Deputy Director General (Aviation).





Rail-Less Helo Traversing Systems represent a leap in naval aviation technology, designed to shuttle helicopters from landing pads to hangars without relying on fixed rails.





These systems employ robust winches, tensioned wires, and precision sensors to haul, secure, and manoeuvre aircraft across vessel decks, even amidst turbulent seas.





Unlike conventional rail-based mechanisms, RLHTS eliminates stringent alignment requirements, thereby boosting operational flexibility and dependability in challenging maritime conditions.





According to specifications on L&T's platform, the RLHTS accommodates probe-equipped helicopters with maximum weights up to 12.5 tonnes, broadening its utility across various rotary-wing assets.





This procurement enhances helicopter handling safety and efficiency on NGOPVs, critical for the Coast Guard's maritime surveillance and rapid response mandates.





The NGOPVs themselves embody advanced maritime capabilities, featuring twin diesel engines that propel them to 23 knots with an endurance of 5,000 nautical miles.





These vessels incorporate helicopter hangars and decks suited for heavy-lift rotors, alongside cutting-edge tools like multipurpose drones, AI-driven systems, and remote-controlled rescue craft.





Steel-cutting for the lead NGOPV occurred at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai, signalling the programme's momentum towards bolstering India's coastal security architecture.





L&T's longstanding role in Coast Guard projects traces back to earlier OPV series, including seven vessels launched from its Kattupalli yard, each 97 metres long with 26-knot speeds and 5,000 nautical mile ranges.





Those prior OPVs, delivered ahead of schedule post-2015 contracts, underscore L&T's prowess in indigenous shipbuilding certified by bodies like the American Bureau of Shipping.





The RLHTS integration into NGOPVs fortifies aviation operations, enabling sustained patrols, anti-piracy missions, and humanitarian aid in India's expansive maritime domain.





By prioritising home-grown solutions like this L&T system, the Indian Coast Guard advances operational autonomy while curtailing import dependencies in a geopolitically volatile region.





This deal not only equips NGOPVs for versatile roles—from exclusive economic zone enforcement to disaster relief—but also exemplifies collaborative strides between public forces and private defence innovators.





