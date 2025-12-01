



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Defence Materials And Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), a DRDO laboratory located in Kanpur, on Sunday to review a range of newly developed indigenous military products.





His visit highlighted Kanpur's expanding role as a significant hub in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. Upon arrival, the Minister paid floral tribute to former president and scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at the statue situated within the DMSRDE campus before proceeding to a closed-door meeting with DMSRDE Chairman SB Kamad and senior scientists.





During his visit, Singh was briefed extensively on the laboratory's vision, mission, ongoing projects, and the cutting-edge defence materials and equipment developed at DMSRDE. The officials showcased several breakthroughs through live demonstrations and presentations, focusing on products designed to enhance the operational capabilities of the army and improve battlefield protection.





The defence minister spent close to an hour examining these innovations and interacting with the research teams responsible for these advancements.





Singh lauded DMSRDE for successfully transferring numerous technologies in the last two years, aligning with the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision for self-reliance in defence technology.





He called for efforts to explore the export potential of these developed defence products and encouraged stronger synergies between research labs, MSMEs, and industries, especially through platforms like the Defence Technology and Test Centre (DTTC) in Lucknow. The Minister emphasised the critical need for technology development to be aligned closely with the requirements of end-users in the armed forces.





This visit to DMSRDE is viewed as an endorsement of Kanpur's growing importance as a centre for defence research, innovation, and advanced military manufacturing. It reinforces the government's commitment to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a technologically advanced and self-reliant India by 2047.





Following the review, Rajnath Singh left for a private event in the city, marking the visit as a strategic boost to indigenous defence innovation and manufacturing ecosystems in Uttar Pradesh.





Throughout the visit, the Minister commended the laboratory's expanding cooperation with industry and academia, which plays a pivotal role in driving defence R&D and fostering innovations capable of meeting future challenges in military technology.​





Based On PTI Report







