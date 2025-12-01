



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently conducted extensive raids across multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam districts, focusing on a "white-collar" terror module linked to a car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort.





This module is believed to be masterminded by Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, an imam from Shopian, who was arrested in October and later taken into NIA custody. He is accused of radicalising and recruiting professionals, including doctors and engineers, as part of the terror cell. The investigation connects him directly to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) handlers in Pakistan through encrypted communication apps.





The raids also targeted residences in Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora, and Samboora areas of Pulwama, which are linked to persons associated with the blast case. Another significant arrest was that of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather from Kulgam, who was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur earlier in November.





He is among the 22 professionals identified as part of this network, which includes doctors, engineers, and other educated individuals. These professionals were radicalised and used their skills in support of terrorist activities.





The terror module operates under sophisticated means of communication, employing encrypted applications like Threema to maintain contact with Pakistan-based JeM commanders under the direct supervision of the UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar. The NIA's probe has revealed a multi-state and transnational terror ecosystem, where operatives communicate, plan logistics, and receive funding digitally.





Seizures related to this case include a staggering 2,900 kg of bomb-making materials such as ammonium nitrate, timers, along with assault rifles, handguns, and ammunition. These were recovered from various locations including the residence of Mujammil Shakeel, a medical professional in Faridabad, Haryana, and Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather's residence in Kashmir.





The scale and sophistication of this terror module highlight a hybrid operational model involving highly educated 'white-collar' professionals playing roles beyond conventional militancy.





The NIA, along with other agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, has intensified efforts to dismantle the entire network. Lookout alerts have been issued at international airports and borders to prevent the accused from fleeing the country, while local police have been alerted at major railway stations nationwide to aid in their capture.





Further details on this ongoing investigation and subsequent actions remain awaited, as the NIA continues to probe the extent of this terror network and its connections both within India and abroad.​​





Based On PTI Report







