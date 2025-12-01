



The Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab has reported a significant rise in the trend of weapon-dropping from Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. BSF Inspector General Punjab Frontier, Atul Fulzele, stated that this increase is particularly evident in the use of drones to airdrop weapons across the border.





The force recovered over 200 different types of weapons this year, mainly pistols and some AK-47 rifles, along with 265 magazines, 3,625 live rounds, 10 kg of explosives, and 12 hand grenades.





Operation Sindoor, conducted on May 7, 2025, involved pre-dawn missile strikes by the Indian armed forces targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.





This operation was a retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 that claimed 26 lives. In response, Pakistan launched shelling on Indian border areas for three days. Following this operation, the smuggling and weapon-dropping activities from Pakistan surged, with smugglers now using more advanced drones capable of flying deeper into Indian territory, making detection harder.





Apart from weapons, the BSF recovered large quantities of narcotics this year, including 367.788 kg of heroin, 19,033 kg of methamphetamine (ICE), and 14.437 kg of opium. The force also seized 272 drones used for these smuggling operations, showing an increase in aerial threats from across the border.





The BSF Punjab Frontier remains vigilant and committed to safeguarding the international border, conducting internal security duties, law and order support, and election duties over multiple states. Additionally, the BSF apprehended 251 Indian suspects, 18 Pakistani nationals, three Bangladeshi nationals, four Nepali nationals, and neutralised three Pakistani intruders.





This rise in cross-border weapon and drug smuggling highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by the BSF amid heightened tensions post-Operation Sindoor.





The increase in sophisticated drone usage by smugglers reflects a shift in tactics to evade detection and intensify cross-border threats, necessitating sustained and enhanced countermeasures by Indian security forces.​





