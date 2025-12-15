



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to file a charge sheet on Monday in the high-profile Pahalgam terror attack case, which claimed the lives of 26 people, predominantly tourists, in a brazen assault by Pakistan-based terrorists.





Officials confirmed that the anti-terror probe agency will present the document before a special NIA court in Jammu, marking a significant milestone in the investigation.





NIA probes have established the direct involvement of three terrorists in the April 22 attack, underscoring the premeditated nature of the operation. These assailants, identified as Pakistani nationals linked to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), executed the strike with ruthless efficiency before going into hiding.





In a crucial breakthrough, the NIA arrested two local men in June for harbouring the perpetrators. Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar from Pahalgam provided essential food, shelter, and logistical support to the terrorists, enabling them to evade capture initially.





The duo's disclosures during interrogation revealed the identities of the three LeT operatives, all Pakistani nationals. This intelligence was pivotal, as it tied the attack directly to cross-border terrorism networks sponsored from Pakistan.





The terrorists had taken refuge in the dense Dachigam-Harwan forest belt near Srinagar following the assault. Their hideout came to an end on July 28 during 'Operation Mahadev', a decisive encounter by Indian armed forces that neutralised all three assailants.





The Pahalgam incident, occurring in the scenic tourist hub of Jammu and Kashmir, exposed vulnerabilities in border security and local complicity. It prompted swift retaliatory measures, amplifying India's resolve against state-sponsored terror.





In direct response, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, conducting precision strikes on nine terrorist hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation targeted LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters and training centres, disrupting infrastructure used to orchestrate attacks on India.





This cross-border action demonstrated India's zero-tolerance policy, sending a strong deterrent message to handlers in Pakistan. It involved advanced surveillance and surgical precision, minimising collateral damage while maximising impact on terror ecosystems.





The charge sheet's filing aligns with the NIA's aggressive pursuit of terror cases, as evidenced by recent chargesheets in related matters. For instance, the agency has charged individuals for supporting LeT in Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu, highlighting a pattern of Pakistan-backed infiltration.





In another parallel development, NIA actions against Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives in grenade attacks across Punjab and Chandigarh reveal interconnected terror modules. These cases often involve local harbourers, mirroring the Pahalgam duo's role.





The Supreme Court's oversight in terror funding cases, such as denying bail to NSCN-IM leader Alemla Jamir, reinforces judicial backing for NIA probes. Similarly, convictions in the 2019 Coimbatore ISIS case affirm the agency's efficacy in building watertight cases.





Property attachments, like that of Hizbul Mujahideen operative Tariq Ahmad Mir in Shopian, further exemplify NIA's strategy to dismantle financial and logistical terror support. In Pahalgam, such measures could follow against the harbourers' assets.





Broader context includes coordinated raids by Maharashtra ATS against a Pune ISIS module, targeting radicalisation and explosives fabrication. This underscores the multi-front battle against domestic and foreign terror threats.





The Pahalgam attack's fallout has catalysed security enhancements, including the Centre's plans to revive Border Wing Home Guards along China and Pakistan borders. Local recruits will serve as vital 'eyes and ears' for forces like ITBP and BSF, addressing gaps exposed in Pahalgam.





Geopolitically, the incident intensifies India-Pakistan tensions, with LeT's role echoing historical patterns seen in 26/11 Mumbai attacks. India's strikes under Operation Sindoor parallel past responses, signalling sustained pressure on Islamabad.





As the NIA court reviews the charge sheet, expectations mount for stringent punishments under UAPA provisions. The case could set precedents for harbouring charges, bolstering deterrence in sensitive border regions.





Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, a key economic driver, suffered a setback from the attack, but robust responses have aided recovery. Enhanced vigilance and operations like Mahadev have restored some confidence among visitors.





In summary, the impending charge sheet not only seeks justice for the 26 victims but also fortifies India's counter-terrorism framework. It reaffirms the NIA's role as a bulwark against transnational threats, with Operation Sindoor standing as a testament to proactive defence.





Based On PTI Report







