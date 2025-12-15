



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has strongly condemned a terror attack on Hanukkah celebrations at Bondi Beach in Australia. In a post on X, he expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, stating, "Condemn in the strongest terms the terror attack on Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi beach, Australia. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."





The incident unfolded during an event titled Chanukah by the Sea, organised by the Chabad of Bondi, the Australian Jewish community centre. More than 1,000 people had gathered at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach for what was promoted as the "perfect family event to celebrate light, warmth, and community." Promotional materials highlighted live entertainment, music, games, and fun for all ages, urging attendees to "Bring your friends, bring the family, let's fill Bondi with Joy and Light!"





The attack occurred on the first night of Hanukkah, with gunfire erupting near Archer Park close to Bondi Beach. New South Wales Police declared it a terrorist incident. Authorities reported that families marking the festival were suddenly targeted, shattering what should have been a night of peace and joy.





In the immediate aftermath, the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies advised people to "stay home or remain in shelter" and announced the closure of all events and communal institutions. Premier Chris Minns described the shooting as a deliberate assault on Sydney's Jewish community, calling it a "horrifying, evil attack." He emphasised that the state's heart bleeds for Australia's Jewish community.





Minns praised a bystander hailed as a hero in circulating videos. This individual wrestled a firearm away from one of the attackers, putting his own life at risk. "It's the most unbelievable scene I've ever seen, a man walking up to a gunman who had fired on the community and single handedly disarming him," Minns said during a press conference. He added that countless lives were likely saved by this bravery.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conveyed a message of unity to Australia's Jewish community. "Your fellow Australians stand with you tonight in condemning this act of terror," he stated. Albanese stressed that the attack aimed to sow fear but urged the nation to uphold its values against division, violence, or hatred. "In this moment of darkness, we must be each other's light," he remarked.





Addressing concerns over rising antisemitism since October 7, 2023, Albanese affirmed that the government has taken the issue seriously and continued to act. New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon provided an investigation update, noting the discovery of an improvised explosive device in a vehicle linked to a deceased attacker. A rescue and bomb disposal unit was deployed to the scene.





Lanyon confirmed two known suspects: one dead and the other in a life-threatening condition in hospital. Police are probing whether a third perpetrator was involved. He urged calm amid a "significant" ongoing investigation and reassured that the Jewish community "has a right to feel safe."





Premier Minns later confirmed at least 11 people were killed in the attack. One perpetrator was killed, and another taken into custody. He reiterated that the assault specifically targeted Australia's Jewish community, underscoring the deliberate nature of the violence.





The Bondi Beach attack has drawn international attention, with India’s swift condemnation highlighting shared concerns over terrorism. As investigations continue, Australian leaders have called for national solidarity, vowing not to yield to hatred or fear. The incident serves as a stark reminder of vulnerabilities during communal gatherings amid global tensions.





Based On ANI Report







